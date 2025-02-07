The Asia Pacific Travel Retail Association (APTRA) is pleased to announce that the delegate registration website for the APTRA India Conference 2025 is now live.

The APTRA India Conference, in conjunction with host partner Ospree Duty Free, takes place at the Trident Hotel, Nariman Point in Mumbai on 7-9 April.

APTRA says the conference agenda will offer detailed insights and knowledge sharing of the Indian DF&TR market and the dynamics underpinning its continued growth.

Following afternoon networking on 7 April, the Welcome Cocktail will take place at the hotel.

The keynote and plenary conference sessions will run from approximately 08:30 – 16:00 on Tuesday 8 April supplemented by refreshment and lunch breaks before the evening gala dinner hosted by Ospree Duty Free.

More than half of capacity pre-registered

On Wednesday 9 April, the morning conference sessions will finish with late lunch and networking.

The conference venue boasts capacity for 270 people. APTRA says more than 50% of places have already been pre-registered.

The conference agenda looks to include discussions around aviation investment and new airport openings; hybridisation of retail with F&B; phygital and new technologies fuelling growth; airport lounges and new revenue opportunities; category trends; new consumer research on shopping behaviours; Indian traveller intelligence; routes to market for new brands; and sustainability insights.

The India travel retail industry is booming, maintains APTRA, with more than 40,000 new Indian passports being issued every day and the country enjoying unprecedented growth in its number of middle-class travellers.

The federal government is investing around US$11 billion in airport infrastructure, bringing around 400 airports into operation across the country by 2047 as new airline orders soar.

APTRA has secured a limited number of rooms at The Trident Hotel at a preferential rate of INR15500 per night (including breakfast) for the duration of the conference.

The rate is available on bookings made before 20 February.

To register for the APTRA Conference, click here.

READ MORE: APTRA confirms second conference to be held in Mumbai in April 2025

READ MORE: APTRA – More effort required by brands & retailers to coax AsPac spend

READ MORE: Sunil Tuli – Asia is the over-riding impetus for the future of this industry

READ MORE: Asia Pacific Travel Retail Association announces return of India Conference