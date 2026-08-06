Avolta awarded duty-free contract at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Airport

By Faye Bartle |

Image Credit: DIPANWITA TIKARI/Shutterstock
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport

The new contract marks Avolta’s entry into CCU.

Avolta has been awarded a seven-year duty-free contract at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport (CCU) in Kolkata.

Under the agreement, Avolta will operate six duty-free stores across the airport, with two stores in departures and four in arrivals, expanding its duty-free footprint in India beyond its current operation at Bangalore Airport.

“This new contract at Kolkata Airport is an important milestone for Avolta in India,” said Freda Cheung, President and CEO Asia Pacific at Avolta.

“It marks our first entry into the airport and strengthens our position in one of Asia Pacific’s most dynamic travel markets. We will bring our global duty-free experience to a major gateway in eastern India, while continuing to build long-term partnerships that support Avolta’s growth in India.”

Located in eastern India, Kolkata is one of the country’s four major metropolitan cities and an important gateway for domestic and international travel, giving Avolta access to a significant airport serving a large regional catchment area.

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