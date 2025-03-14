Avolta joins APTRA India Conference 2025 lineup as Gold partner

APTRA (the Asia Pacific Travel Retail Association) has announced that Avolta is supporting the APTRA India Conference 2025 as a Gold partner, and that Avolta’s Chief Commercial & Digital Officer, Vijay Talwar and Country Manager, India, David Grady will both be speaking at the event in Mumbai, from 7-9 April 2025.

Freda Cheung, President and CEO Asia Pacific, Avolta remarked. “At Avolta, we are proud to return as a Gold Partner for the APTRA India Conference, building on the great success of last year’s inaugural edition. India plays a significant role in travel retail, not only as a key market but also through the many customers and colleagues with Indian roots who contribute to the industry, both within the country and globally.

With India’s aviation sector expanding rapidly and exciting new projects emerging, the country is solidifying its position as a major player in global travel retail. We look forward to connecting with industry leaders at the conference to exchange insights, explore opportunities, and shape the future of travel retail in India together.”

Sunil Tuli, APTRA President and Group CEO King Power Group (Hong Kong) added: “Avolta is a long-term and valued partner to APTRA and we are extremely grateful for their continued confidence in the APTRA India Conference series, alongside their ever-present support for the association. We look forward to welcoming Freda, Vijay, David and a sizeable contingent of their colleagues to this pivotal event.

Their support bolsters the momentum we aim to achieve with the conference in fostering a collective readiness across Travel Retail to harness the full potential of India’s aviation boom into a sustainable and resounding success for brands, retailers, airports and our broader community. We are also delighted to welcome m1ndset to the conference as one of our Insights partners and we look forward to the exclusive insights they will present.”

M1ndset is joining the APTRA Indian Conference for the first time as one of the conference Insights Partners. Anna Marchesini, the consultancy’s Head of Business Development will present exclusive in-depth insights about Indian travelers, based on recent qualitative and quantitative research conducted with a representative sample of international Indian Duty Free shoppers.

