Balvenie 12YO Golden Cask arrives in India travel retail at Mumbai Airport

By Luke Barras-hill |

Ospree Duty Free has launched The Balvenie 12 Year Old Golden Cask (43% ABV) in travel retail at Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (BOM).

The arrival of the tropical single malt whisky is described as a ‘milestone’ for Ospree Duty Free following the release of The Balvenie Fifty Edition One.

Described as a ‘beautifully complex whisky finished in rum-seasoned casks’, the expression is matured for 12 years in traditional ex-bourbon whisky casks to develop the liquid’s signature style.

To support the latest addition to the Cask Finishes range, Ospree Duty Free has established an experiential animation space in the departures store, replete with an interactive display highlighting the The Balvenie’s universe.

Gaurav Singh, CEO of Ospree Duty Free, said: “The Balvenie has a rich heritage and holds a special place in our whisky portfolio. At Ospree, we are committed to offering only the finest and most premium selections to our customers.

Above: The Balvenie 12 Year Old Golden Cask activation space from Ospree Duty Free at Mumbai International Airport; top: The expression, which is available in the Indian market and select global travel retail locations, carries notes of ripe banana, vanilla, pecan biscuits, toffee peanut brittle, toasted oak, woody spice, sunbaked dried fruits, and sweet malted barley. 

“The Balvenie 12 Year Old Golden Cask is a remarkable expression, crafted through the signature cask-finishing process that brings out layers of tropical richness and depth. It offers a truly unique sensory experience for adult whisky aficionados. This launch further strengthens our commitment to curating exclusive and distinguished spirits for travellers at Ospree Duty Free.”

Kelsey McKechnie, Malt Master, added: “This carefully selected blend of rums that mellowed under the warmth of the Caribbean sun, and rums aged in Scotland, has created something truly special to season the casks and get them ready to be refilled with a 12-year-old whisky, aged in ex-bourbon casks. This unique cask finishing process reveals a whisky that’s vibrant and tropical, yet beautifully complex.”

