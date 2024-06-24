Cochin Airport solicits bidder interest in implementing AI-based airport app

By Luke Barras-hill |

Cochin International Airport in India is looking to incorporate AI-based functionality into its airport app. Credit: Anand UN/Shutterstock.

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has issued an expression of interest inviting ‘reputed agencies’ to compete for the chance to enhance the Cochin Airport app using AI-based functionality.

The project covers the design, supply, installation, testing, training and commissioning of the AI-based mobile app to introduce new features that improve the end-to-end passenger experience, including access to shopping offers.

The deadline for submissions (online) is 23:59 hours (local time) on 8 July, thereupon CIAL intends to launch a competitive procurement round.

Requirements include the provision of an AI chatbot, integrated with the AI backend and the airport operational database (AODB) and available across multiple platforms including mobile apps such as WhatsApp, Cochin Airport’s website and kiosks.

This is intended to provide live flight updates, alerts, handle text and voice queries and answer questions from passengers.

Among a number of anticipated functions, the AI-based app should identify passenger locations within the airport using beacon technology to offer personalised notifications and gate updates, while integrating with the CIAL Shopping feature to list products available in different shops within the airport and provide details on offers and promotions.

Those wishing to obtain further information should contact the following:

Sr Manager (IT & Communication) 

IT & Communication Dept, CIAL. 

Ph: 0484-2610115-2605 

[email protected][email protected]

