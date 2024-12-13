‘Gardens of Abundance’ TREX delves into The Singleton universe at BOM

The Singleton and Ospree Duty Free have opened an immersive pop-up experience at Mumbai Airport (BOM) to spotlight the former’s latest travel retail exclusive ‘Gardens of Abundance’.

The first-of-a-kind activation, featured until the end of this month, encourages travellers ‘to discover the rich, dynamic world of The Singleton’s Gardens of Abundance’.

Appealing to whisky enthusiasts and new category entrants alike, the installation blends sensory elements with luxurious, branded gifts and is situated outside the duty free store, enjoying exposure to passer-by traffic.

Scent experience

Scented cloches, which house aroma pads, permit shoppers to explore the olfactive profiles of four single malt variants prior to tasting.

The iterations* include Radiant Spring Garden (RRP £55), Golden Autumn Orchard (RRP £80), Exotic Spice Grove (RRP £150), and Deep Forest Riches (RRP £220).

As reported, The Singleton Gardens of Abundance collection has been available in airports including Changi, Delhi, Dubai and Heathrow since August 2024.

Diageo Global Travel Head of India and MENA, Tarek Makdessi said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of The Singleton’s exclusive ‘Gardens of Abundance’ collection, brought to life through a standout pop-up event in collaboration with Ospree. This launch, a first in travel retail for The Singleton, highlights our dedication to offering premium experiences for travellers across MENA and India.

“Our partnership with Ospree has enabled us to present The Singleton in a truly immersive setting, aligning with our mission to elevate the travel retail landscape. The Gardens of Abundance collection captures nature’s richness with distinct craftsmanship, offering travellers a unique taste experience that underscores the quality and innovation behind The Singleton. This milestone is a testament to our commitment to redefine luxury in travel retail, setting new standards for exclusive offerings.”

Shoppers receive complimentary Singleton-branded carry bags and charms upon purchase.

Reusable tote bags are designed to carry one or two bottles while the charms crafted from luxury leather and embossed with details matching the ‘Gardens of Abundance’ theme accentuate the exclusivity and personalisation of the purchase.

The Gardens of Abundance collection pays tribute to The Singleton’s dedication to craftsmanship and features some of the brand’s most richly layered whiskies to date.

Each variant in the range embodies the natural beauty and diversity of the earth, with lush, verdant flavours inspired by fertile ecosystems.

This global travel launch is The Singleton’s biggest yet, underscoring its continued growth. The brand was recognised as the fastest-growing single malt globally in 2023 (IWSR) with the collection earning more than 30 accolades in the past two years.

Gaurav Singh, CEO, Ospree Duty Free added: “This pop-up marks a significant milestone in travel retail, blending luxury with interactivity to elevate the shopping experience. We are proud to partner with The Singleton to bring this immersive journey to life for travellers.

“Gardens of Abundance reflects the beauty and complexity of whisky, and we believe this experience will resonate with those looking to indulge in something truly special as they embark on their journeys.”

*Prices vary as per market

READ MORE: The Singleton launches TR exclusive ‘Gardens of Abundance’ collection

READ MORE: Ospree Duty Free brings to life Indri, The Singleton and Dewar’s at BOM