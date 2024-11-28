Gourmet snacking brand Mavis launching into GTR in 2025

In just a few short years since its launch, the Mavis Gourmet range has achieved solid success in the gourmet and luxury food distribution sector, and the brand has identified the duty free and travel retail channel as a key growth opportunity for 2025.

The brand, which won The brand wonBest in Food Packaging Award at Alimentaria 2022, is already featured in premier retailers such as El Club del Gourmet del Corte Inglés and other high-end department stores across Europe, and recently expanded its reach to North America, South America, and GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries.

In addition, the brand is available in leading luxury hotels, including the Hôtel Saint-Marc Paris, Edition Madrid, Gran Meliá Hotels throughout Spain, as well as numerous boutique luxury hotels across the country.

“The nut industry is projected to generate global retail sales of $65.5bn in 2024, which is about half the size of global chocolate sales. Yet I travelled through airports over the years, with few exceptions, I was struck at how little shelf space was dedicated to nut products said Ana María Naraghi, International Market Developer.

María Naraghi continued: “Where nuts are present in travel retail the offer often consists only of brands widely available in mass market distribution and there is a clear lack of a premium offer. MAVIS addresses this gap with top quality product in beautiful award winning packaging, exclusively distributed through high-end stores”.

Gerry Murray, Managing Director for Traveller’s Trove, noted: “We are honoured to have been selected by Mavis Gourmet to represent their brand in duty free. It is a really exciting opportunity. The brand is ideally placed to satisfy the growing demand for healthier, premium, and sustainable snacking and gifting products in the channel.

The brand’s stand-out and elegant design elements are carried through in its intriguing gondolas and other merchandising solutions which will increase footfall and drive incremental sales. With a wide range of spirits and wine pairings the brand also offers a great cross category promotion and sales opportunity.”

