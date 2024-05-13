BREAKING: Heinemann snares new Noida Airport retail contract

UPDATED: Gebr. Heinemann Asia Pacific in a consortium with BWC Forwarders Private Limited has won the retail and duty free contract at the new Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, India.

This follows the news broken by TRBusiness following information obtained from sources that Heinemann was involved in snaring the concession.

It has consequently come to light that the tender victory covers the concession for duty free operated by Heinemann and the master concession for domestic retail and international duty paid retail to be operated by BWC Forwarders.

For its part, Heinemann will offer a broad selection of premium brands, providing a first-class shopping experience for travellers, a statement issued by Heinemann has now confirmed.

Categories include premium liquors, tobacco, confectionery, perfumes, cosmetics, fragrances, and chocolates.

This will flank fashion accessories, regional handicrafts, souvenirs, ayurvedic products, packaged food, a number of teas, coffees, and spices.

The consortium is involved in a ‘first’ within domestic retail with a market walkthrough concept that will ‘transform the shopping experience for domestic passengers’, read the statement.

A wide selection of leading international brands and renowned Indian labels will be present in the domestic retail section ‘to transform it into a captivating, dynamic and immersive space, where brands, each with its distinctive offerings, coexist harmoniously under a single roof’.

Indian ‘growth story’

Marvin von Plato, Chief Executive Officer, Heinemann Asia Pacific, said: “We are excited to soon start operations at Noida International Airport together with our Indian consortium partners BWC Forwarders.

“The Indian growth story, particularly when it comes to travel and aviation, is an extremely exciting onwards and upwards journey to be a part of. We deeply thank the NIA team for their trust in appointing us as their very first retail partners. Together with BWC, we look forward to crafting an exceptional retail environment at Noida, and to continuously grow our shared business in India for the long term.”

Raja Bommidala, Director, BWC Forwarders, added: We are looking forward to partnering with Heinemann to bring a truly world-class traveller experience to India, merging BWC Forwarders’ wealth of supply chain and logistics experience in Indian travel retail, with Heinemann’s global expertise and track record of operational excellence. We are proud to be part of Noida International Airport, the world’s newest gateway to India.”

Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer, Noida International Airport added: “As we continue to develop Noida International Airport into a world-class facility, this partnership will provide a seamless blend of duty free and retail shopping, catering to the diverse needs of our travellers.

“This will enable access to an array of premium and experiential options that will ensure our passengers’ time at the airport is both enjoyable and memorable. We believe this collaboration will set a new standard for airport retail, creating an unparalleled shopping experience for travellers at Noida International Airport.”

Separately, it emerged in March that Avolta was awarded a 10-year contract covering eight new F&B concessions over more than 1,200sq m at the soon-to-be opened Noida Airport.

The win increases Avolta’s presence in India to include F&B and duty free across more than 100 stores in four airports and two shopping malls.

Noida Airport is set to connect the greater Delhi area and Western Uttar Pradesh with other cities in India and beyond.

The first phase of DXN, featuring one runway and one terminal, will have the capacity to handle 12 million passengers annually, rising to 70m passengers per year following the completion of four development phases.

More to follow…