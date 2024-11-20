Hyderabad Duty Free has launched its ‘Year End Bonanza’ in collaboration with IKEA Hyderabad.

The ‘Shop & Win Lucky Draw Contest’ began on 1 November and will run until 31 January 2025.

Travellers are being offered the chance to win premium products from IKEA by entering the draw based on a minimum spend of INR 12,000/$142,000 and INR 7,000/$83 at the arrival and departure stores, respectively, at Hyderabad Duty Free.

The total prize value for the contest is INR 13,00,000, with 16 winners, including monthly and final winners.

First prize winners will receive premium home furnishing products worth INR 4,50,000, including delivery and installation.

Second and third prize recipients will earn gift cards worth INR 2,75,000 and INR 1,75,000, respectively.

Additionally, monthly giveaways include three gift cards worth INR 1,00,000 each and ten worth INR 10,000 each.

The shopping carnival is a first-of-its-kind in the Indian travel retail industry, claims Hyderabad Duty Free.

