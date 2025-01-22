Kreol Group has signed an agreement with German confectionery brand Ritter Sport to act as the travel retail distributor of its products in selected markets in the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa.

“This strategic partnership aims to enhance the availability of Ritter Sport’s premium chocolate products to international travellers in these regions,” commented Lal Arakulath, CEO, Kreol Group.

Waldenbuch-based Ritter Sport is a firm advocate of sustainable practices, sourcing exclusively certified sustainable cocoa. It has been a climate-neutral company since 2020.

Kreol Arakulath, Executive Director, Kreol Group, commented: “We are impressed with Ritter Sport’s commitment to sustainability and look forward to bringing their exceptional products to travellers across the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent, and Africa.

Emerging markets ‘key to growth’

“As fans of the bold branding and product quality, we are delighted to have aligned with Ritter Sport on a strategic partnership for selected key markets within the travel retail channel.”

Jan Bessel, International Key Account Manager Global Travel Retail, Ritter Sport added: “The MEA region and its emerging markets play a central role in our growth strategy, as we recognise the strong potential of Ritter Sport as a perfect fit for travel retail partners in this area.

“Achieving our ambitious targets requires collaboration with a strong and well-respected partner, and we greatly value Kreol Group in this capacity.

“We are excited to witness the positive development in the agreed markets, particularly with key operators.”

Dubai-headquartered Kreol Group operates in the fields of retail distribution, logistics, marketing, e-commerce, and duty free and travel retail.

Kreol Travel Retail, a division of Kreol Group, specialises in supplying a wide range of products including confectionery, food, fragrance, and personal care items to duty free shops and boasts a strong presence in the GCC countries, India, and Africa.

