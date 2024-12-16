Travellers are now able to browse from a selection of Skross travel accessories at Cochin International Airport.

The new listing is a collaboration between the brand and Kreol Travel Retail, which acts as the authorised distributor of Skross in India.

“We are thrilled to introduce Skross to our customers at Cochin Duty Free,” commented Lal Arakulath, CEO of Kreol Travel Retail. “Our vision is to bring the best global brands to our customers, ensuring they have access to top-quality, user-friendly products that make their journeys more comfortable and enjoyable.”

Skross’ products include travel adapters, power banks and travel pillows, offering portable connectivity and convenience for global travellers.

“We are happy to introduce our products to Indian travellers in association with our partner Kreol Group,” added Sam Gerber, Managing Partner of Skross.

Alpha Kreol India Private Limited, a joint venture between Kreol Group UAE and Avolta, has the management contract to operate Cochin Duty Free.

