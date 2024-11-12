Kreol Travel Retail launches Vobro Polish confectionery at Cochin Airport

Kreol Group has announced the launch of Vobro Confectionery at Cochin Airport Duty-Free, which the retailer said brings an array of delicious and high-quality sweets to travellers passing through Cochin Airport.

Vobro is a renowned Polish quality brand, celebrated for its extensive range of confectionery products, including chocolates, pralines, and gummies. With a commitment to quality and innovation, Vobro ensures that every product is crafted to perfection, delighting taste buds worldwide.

Lal Arakulath, CEO of Kreol Group said, “We are thrilled to introduce Vobro Confectionery to Cochin Airport Duty-Free. This launch aligns with our mission to offer the finest products to our customers and make their journey more enjoyable. Vobro’s reputation for quality and variety makes it a perfect addition to our duty-free offerings.”

Travellers can now indulge in Vobro’s delectable treats, adding a touch of sweetness to their travels.

Kreol added the launch of Vobro Confectionery at Cochin Airport Duty-Free underscores its commitment to providing diverse and premium products to its customers.

