Latest Bollywood movie ties retail with entertainment, says Ospree Duty Free

By Luke Barras-hill |

Ospree Duty Free has delivered a promotional campaign for 2024 Bollywood film Chandu Champion featuring prizes and a guest appearance from Indian actor Kartik Aryan.

Ahead of the release of Chandu Champion, Ospree Duty Free clad the shopping floor of its store at Mumbai International Airport with promotional banners.

Aryan made a special appearance at the Ospree Duty Free store to pose for selfies and sign autographs, much to the excitement of fans.

Selected shoppers were given the chance to win movie tickets and attend an exclusive meet and greet with Aryan.

“We are thrilled to host Kartik Aaryan and promote Chandu Champion at our Mumbai store,” commented Avishek Bambii Das, CEO of Ospree Duty Free.

“This collaboration marks a significant moment for us as we continue to bridge the gap between entertainment and retail. By partnering with such a prominent film, we aim to create unique and fulfilling experiences for our customers.”

The recently inaugurated Ospree Duty Free is part of Mumbai Travel Retail Private Limited (MTRPL), the joint venture between Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) and Flemingo Travel Retail Private Limited (FTRPL).

