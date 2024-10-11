APTRA: More effort required by brands & retailers to coax AsPac spend

By Luke Barras-hill |

Sunil Tuli offered a timely update on APTRA’s lobbing activities in India and South Korea.

Sunil Tuli, President of Asia Pacific Travel Retail Assocation (APTRA) and Group CEO, King Power Group (Hong Kong) has reflected on what remains an enduring challenge in travel retail, particularly for airports in Asia Pacific – incongruent travel and purchasing levels.

Tuli was speaking to TRBusiness Shorts, the exclusive video series produced in association with Bluedog Group and filmed on location at the recent TFWA World Exhibition & Conference in Cannes – click below to watch the full exchange.

He said: “Passengers are catching up on 2019, but the sales are not. That is clearly because Chinese are not spending the kind of money they used to.

“How do we bridge the gap? We have to wait for a while and see if their habits will change a little bit…. for the better of course. The other thing we have to remember is we’ve become too reliant on Chinese customers in the past; there are other nationalities that have started coming in.”

In a quick-fire exchange, Tuli offered his thoughts on the maiden APTRA India Conference, which as reported was held in Delhi, India in March and attracted more than 250 delegates.

He said the next event will take place in Mumbai on 12-14 February, 2025.

Meanwhile, APTRA’s advocacy efforts persist. The association is working with brand partners and retailers to lobby for an increase in the duty free arrivals allowance in India.

As revealed during the TR Consumer Forum in June, APTRA has launched a market research study and is working closely on amassing data as a precursor to engaging with government. The association has adopted a similar approach for South Korea.

READ MORE: Asia is the over-riding impetus for the future of this industry, says APTRA

READ MORE: Asia Pacific Travel Retail Association announces return of India Conference

READ MORE: TR Consumer Forum 2024 – the rapid growth of Indian travel retail shoppers

READ MORE: APTRA Conference to return in 2025 following successful launch

For more TRBusiness Cannes Shorts, click the links below:

READ MORE: Evelyne LY-Wainer, Managing Director Global Travel Retail (GTR), L’Occitane Group

READ MORE: Sebastien Levi, Global Travel Retail – Direct Premium Retail Europe, Moroccanoil

Most popular

rss
image description image description
The Americas

Hudson and Dufry to run 28,000sq ft of retail at $4.2 billion JFK Terminal 6

Avolta companies Dufry and Hudson will preside over the duty free, travel convenience and...

image description image description
Asia & Pacific

The Shilla Duty Free opens TimeVallée store at Incheon International Airport

The Shilla Duty Free has opened its debut TimeVallée store in South Korea, at Seoul Incheon...

image description image description
International

On Location: Redbreast launches its first-ever 18-Year-Old expression

TRBusiness was on location for an insightful two days in the home of Redbreast Irish Whiskey, as...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Juul-Mortensen: “Need for robust data more important now than ever” International
image description
ELC's Israel Assa on supporting the Breast Cancer Campaign in Cannes International
image description
Favourite memories: Celebrating TFWA's 40th anniversary International
image description
Loacker previews new products and activations to mark centenary International
image description
Avolta celebrates DF store renovation at Mexico City International Airport The Americas
image description
Suntory Global Spirits reveals vision for next phase of GTR growth International
image description
Thélios to present wide selection of brands at TFWA Cannes International
image description
Spiritique to unveil super-premium single malt Cohobé in Cannes International
image description
Mondottica set to unveil new eyewear from key brands at TFWA Cannes International
image description
Latin Gin appoints Premier Global Trading as independent DF&TR sales agent  The Americas
right