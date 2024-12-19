Ospree Duty Free announces ‘Gran Cru Club’ soft launch at BOM

Ospree Duty Free has announced the soft launch of its exclusive wine library, ‘Gran Cru Club,’ at the departure store at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (Mumbai International Airport).

Launched on November 15, 2024, this concept offers a premium collection of over 120 varieties, with plans to expand further by the end of December.

The Gran Cru Club currently showcases a selection of wines from the Bordeaux region, marking a first-of-its-kind exclusive offering by Ospree in India.

Highlights of the collection include vintages such as Opus One 2018, Pichon Baron 2014, Château Lynch Bages 2014, Montrose 2013, and more.

In the coming months, Ospree plans to add more than 150 brands, with the price range of the wines starts at ₹20,000, extending up to ₹49,000, catering to diverse tastes and preferences.

As the festive season approaches, this launch strategically aligns with the gifting needs of travellers heading in and out of India.

Gaurav Singh, CEO of Ospree Duty Free, stated: “Wine is an integral part of celebrations and thoughtful gifting, especially during the festive season. This launch couldn’t have come at a better time, as we aim to offer our customers an unparalleled shopping experience.

We are committed to growing this concept further, with plans to expand the Gran Cru Club to our arrival store by December end.”

