Ospree Duty Free brings to life Indri, The Singleton and Dewar’s at BOM

Indian travel retailer Ospree Duty Free has presented exclusive installations from a trio of whisky producers at Mumbai International Airport (BOM).

Housed in the departure store and running until December, the fit-outs from The Singleton, Indri and Dewar’s are designed to target travellers in the approach to India’s festive season.

The installations capitalise on the exponential growth being witnessed within the whisky category in India, be it for self-purchasing or gifting.

A backdrop of eye-catching visuals and audio elements depict the flavours and tastes of the The Singleton range, enhanced by scented cloches to enhance the whisky’s aromas.

Visitors will encounter a bespoke gifting station to personalise luxury charms and customise shopping bags.

Immersive experiences

Renowned Indian single malt Indri has unveiled two expressions, inspired by the HBO original series, House of the Dragon.

In adding cinematic flair to the setup, Indri invites travellers to immerse themselves in the contemporary and traditional cues of the brand.

Meanwhile, blended malt Dewar’s puts a spotlight on the newly launched Dewar’s Double Stone Toasted.

The limited edition bottle offers an exclusive price benefit for Ospree Duty Free customers.

Avishek Bambii Das, CEO, Ospree Duty Free commented: “We are thrilled to offer such prestigious alcohol brands the platform to connect with discerning travellers.

“India’s whisky market is booming, and the festive season presents an incredible opportunity for brands to engage with a target audience that values exclusivity and premium quality. At Ospree Duty Free, we are committed to enhancing our customers’ experience and bringing them world-class products.”