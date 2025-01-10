Ospree Duty Free collaborates with Zee Studios to promote Fateh movie

By Benedict Evans |

Bollywood star Sonu Sood made a special appearance at the Mumbai Airport store on at the start of the campaign period on 4 January.

Ospree Duty Free has announced its collaboration with Zee Studios to promote the highly anticipated Bollywood movie Fateh, starring Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez, releasing on 10 January 2025.

The promotional activities are now live across Ospree Duty Free stores in Mumbai, Lucknow, Jaipur, Amritsar, and Ahmedabad.

Shoppers spending ₹6,500 or more during the campaign period from 4 – 8 January 2025, can win movie tickets or exclusive Fateh merchandise.

Ospree Duty Free stores have been transformed to highlight Fateh, featuring displays and visuals intended to capture the movie’s essence.

Sharing his thoughts on the collaboration, Gaurav Singh, CEO of Ospree Duty Free, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Zee Studios and bring the excitement of Fateh to our stores. Sonu Sood’s visit to our Mumbai store added incredible energy to the campaign and created unforgettable memories for our customers.

This collaboration reflects our ongoing effort to provide unique and memorable experiences for our customers by merging entertainment with travel retail.”

