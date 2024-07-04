Ospree Duty Free engages film fans with Imaginary Friends campaign

By Faye Bartle |

Ospree Duty Free

A young traveller takes part in the Ospree Duty Free IF drawing competition.

Ospree Duty Free is delivering a dose of movie magic at its Mumbai airport store thanks to a partnership with the Hollywood film Imaginary Friends (IF).

As part of the on-the-ground campaign, young travellers visiting the themed activation at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, were invited to draw their imaginary friends and share their creations on Instagram, using the Ospree Duty Free handle.

Ospree says the move marks a ‘significant milestone’ for the company as it steps onto the international stage, demonstrating its strategy to engage with audiences in an ‘exciting and creative way’.

All those who participated were in with a chance of winning a complimentary film ticket.

“Our first-ever engagement with Hollywood and we couldn’t have asked for a better film,” said Avishek Bambi Das, CEO of Ospree Duty Free.

“This successful collaboration not only highlights our commitment to innovation but also marks our entry into the world of Hollywood, opening doors to more such opportunities in the future.”

Imaginary Friends, released on 17 May 2024, is an animated fantasy film starring Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski.

READ MORE: Latest Bollywood movie ties retail with entertainment, says Ospree Duty Free

READ MORE: Ospree Duty Free launches no-cost EMI Scheme in its Mumbai stores

READ MORE: Ospree Duty Free strikes JV with King Power Intl Singapore in expansion push

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

TR Consumer Forum 2024 photo gallery now live

The TR Consumer Forum 2024 was packed with memorable moments, from the very first networking...

image description image description
Europe

Heinemann anticipates another €1bn year at IST

Retail has boomed at Istanbul Airport (IST) and the momentum is set to continue this year, even...

image description image description
Europe

JSC Lithuanian Airports announces upcoming tender for duty free shops

The Vilnius and Kaunas branches of the JSC Lithuanian Airports, acting on behalf of...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Euros inspired travel retail scores in Germany Europe
image description
MWITR talks big plans for M&M’s & seasonal strategy for gifting moments Asia & Pacific
image description
Delhi Duty Free adds Wise Monkey Rum to its duty free assortment International
image description
Patrón Tequila capitalises on F1 exposure in Miami Airport The Americas
image description
TR Consumer Forum 2024 highlights reel International
image description
Spend a workday with... Julie Foley, Head of Retail Training, PR GTR International
image description
MAN 'very sorry' after power spike cancels flights Europe
image description
ASUTIL Conference in Colombia's Bogotá attracts 300+ delegates The Americas
image description
King Power partners With AOTGA to launch inclusion campaign Asia & Pacific
image description
Bacardi GTR capitalises on fast-growing whisky category with TREX innovations International
right