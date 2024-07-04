Ospree Duty Free is delivering a dose of movie magic at its Mumbai airport store thanks to a partnership with the Hollywood film Imaginary Friends (IF).

As part of the on-the-ground campaign, young travellers visiting the themed activation at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, were invited to draw their imaginary friends and share their creations on Instagram, using the Ospree Duty Free handle.

Ospree says the move marks a ‘significant milestone’ for the company as it steps onto the international stage, demonstrating its strategy to engage with audiences in an ‘exciting and creative way’.

All those who participated were in with a chance of winning a complimentary film ticket.

“Our first-ever engagement with Hollywood and we couldn’t have asked for a better film,” said Avishek Bambi Das, CEO of Ospree Duty Free.

“This successful collaboration not only highlights our commitment to innovation but also marks our entry into the world of Hollywood, opening doors to more such opportunities in the future.”

Imaginary Friends, released on 17 May 2024, is an animated fantasy film starring Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski.

