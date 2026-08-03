Ospree Duty Free opens at Navi Mumbai International Airport

Ospree Duty Free has expanded its Indian airport network with the opening of new duty-free stores at Navi Mumbai International Airport, strengthening its presence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Located across both the Departure and Arrival terminals, the stores offer a curated selection of premium spirits, fragrances, beauty products, fashion, watches, electronics, confectionery and travel essentials, designed to meet the needs of today’s international travellers.

The new opening gives Ospree Duty Free two airport locations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, marking another step in the retailer’s continued expansion across India’s airport network.

Alongside its spirits offering, the new stores place a particular focus on fashion, perfumes and cosmetics, electronics and watches, bringing together a broad selection of international brands in a single retail destination.

Gaurav Singh, CEO of Ospree Duty Free, said: “The opening of our store at Navi Mumbai International Airport marks another important milestone in Ospree Duty Free’s expansion journey.

“As we continue to grow our presence across India, our focus remains on delivering a world-class travel retail experience through a thoughtfully curated selection of premium brands across fashion, beauty, fragrances, electronics and more. We look forward to welcoming travellers and redefining duty-free shopping at Navi Mumbai.”

READ MORE: Ospree DF to showcase ABD Maestro’s 34-year-old Macallan single malt

READ MORE: Ospree Duty Free reopens renovated Trivandrum Airport store

READ MORE: Ospree Duty Free partners with VFS Global to offer exclusive shopping benefits