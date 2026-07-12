Ospree Duty Free partners with VFS Global to offer exclusive shopping benefits

By Naomi Chadderton |

Image Credit: Ospree Duty Free
Ospree Duty Free partners with VFS Global

#attachment_caption

Ospree Duty Free has partnered with VFS Global to offer exclusive shopping discounts to eligible travellers, extending the travel retail experience beyond the airport terminal.

Customers applying through participating VFS Global UK visa application centres across India will receive unique voucher codes entitling them to a flat 10% discount at Ospree Duty Free stores in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, subject to terms and exclusions.

The initiative is designed to connect key stages of the travel journey, linking visa application services with airport retail while encouraging travellers to engage with Ospree Duty Free before departure and on arrival.

The voucher programme provides access to Ospree Duty Free’s portfolio across beauty, wines and spirits, confectionery, electronics, lifestyle and gifting categories through a seamless redemption process.

“At Ospree Duty Free, we are constantly looking for ways to elevate the travel retail experience by creating meaningful value for our customers at every stage of their journey,” an Ospree Duty Free spokesperson said.

“Our partnership with VFS Global reflects this commitment by bringing together two important touchpoints in the travel ecosystem to offer greater convenience and exclusive benefits. As travel continues to evolve, we remain focused on delivering innovative, customer-centric experiences that extend beyond the airport.”

The partnership underscores Ospree Duty Free’s strategy of creating added value throughout the traveller journey while demonstrating how collaborations between travel service providers and retailers can enhance the overall passenger experience.

READ MORE: Ospree Duty Free’s first European venture comes to life in Calais

READ MORE: Ospree Duty Free marks two-year milestone with #CelebratingTWOgether

READ MORE: Ospree Duty Free introduces Indri Single Malt Mumbai City Series Exclusive

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Food & Confectionery

On location: A Toblerone crystal bar, an auction, and a confectionery first

Image Credit: Mondelēz WTR [UPDATED] Mondelēz World Travel Retail (WTR) is setting a new bar...

image description image description
Europe

Tony’s Chocolonely unveils travel-themed ‘pick and mix’ at Frankfurt

Image Credit: Tony's Chocolonely Tony’s Chocolonely has partnered with Gebr. Heinemann and...

image description image description
Europe

Absolut Tabasco takeover mixes retail theatre & tasting engagement at MAN

Image Credit: Pernod Ricard GTR A first-of-its-kind hybrid F&B offering for Absolut...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
TR Consumer Forum – driving conversion and spend under pressure International
image description
TR Consumer Forum – navigating the retail and F&B journey International
image description
TR Consumer Forum – turning air traffic data into action International
image description
On location: A Toblerone crystal bar, an auction, and a confectionery first Food & Confectionery
image description
JCDecaux renews Heathrow Airport advertising contract for eight years Europe
image description
Coty marks major new olfactive chapter with fresh takes on scent icons International
image description
Mouton Cadet expands travel retail presence with Les Deux Rives collection International
image description
Blueprint releases ‘Inconvenient Predictions’ white paper report International
image description
Forum Coffee Break Sponsor Haribo places the customer centre stage International
image description
Kägi brings taste sensations to TR Consumer Forum in Geneva International
right