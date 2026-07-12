Ospree Duty Free partners with VFS Global to offer exclusive shopping benefits

Image Credit: Ospree Duty Free

Ospree Duty Free has partnered with VFS Global to offer exclusive shopping discounts to eligible travellers, extending the travel retail experience beyond the airport terminal.

Customers applying through participating VFS Global UK visa application centres across India will receive unique voucher codes entitling them to a flat 10% discount at Ospree Duty Free stores in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, subject to terms and exclusions.

The initiative is designed to connect key stages of the travel journey, linking visa application services with airport retail while encouraging travellers to engage with Ospree Duty Free before departure and on arrival.

The voucher programme provides access to Ospree Duty Free’s portfolio across beauty, wines and spirits, confectionery, electronics, lifestyle and gifting categories through a seamless redemption process.

“At Ospree Duty Free, we are constantly looking for ways to elevate the travel retail experience by creating meaningful value for our customers at every stage of their journey,” an Ospree Duty Free spokesperson said.

“Our partnership with VFS Global reflects this commitment by bringing together two important touchpoints in the travel ecosystem to offer greater convenience and exclusive benefits. As travel continues to evolve, we remain focused on delivering innovative, customer-centric experiences that extend beyond the airport.”

The partnership underscores Ospree Duty Free’s strategy of creating added value throughout the traveller journey while demonstrating how collaborations between travel service providers and retailers can enhance the overall passenger experience.

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