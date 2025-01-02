Ospree Duty Free unveils ‘Collector’s Dream’ bottle of The Balvenie Fifty

Ospree Duty Free has announced the addition of The Balvenie Fifty Edition One (2024) to its portfolio across India and the Middle East.

Out of the 125 bottles released globally, only 13 are available in global travel retail, with Ospree Duty Free hosting the sole bottle in India and Middle East.

Priced at ₹49,99,990 (£46,694), The Balvenie Fifty is said to represent the pinnacle of luxury for collectors and whiskey connoisseurs, and a celebration of heritage and craftsmanship, featuring a single malt matured in a European oak refill butt filled in 1973.

Gaurav Singh, CEO of Ospree Duty Free stated: “At Ospree, we have taken progressive steps in curating the finest offerings for our customers, and housing The Balvenie Fifty is our commitment to exclusivity and excellence.

This rare masterpiece goes beyond being just a whiskey, it embodies decades of craftsmanship, heritage, and passion. We provide our customers with an opportunity to own and experience one of the most exceptional and coveted releases in the world of fine spirits.”

In August 2024, William Grant & Sons invited TRBusiness to sample and learn more about the expression, which you can read all about here.

