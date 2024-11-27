Penderyn expands India presence with Kempegowda Airport listing

Welsh whisky producer Penderyn Distillery is strengthening its India business with a new listing at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru through its distributor partner Dhall Foods Group.

The listing will see Penderyn Madeira, followed by other expressions, available soon at the Dufry/Avolta duty free store at the airport.

Penderyn is already available in duty free at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, and at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad – all through Dhall Foods Group, which looks after the brand in both the duty free and domestic markets exclusively in the country.

Indira Gandhi International Airport is the currently brand’s biggest account, with Penderyn Madeira, Penderyn Faraday and Penderyn Legend all available to buy in duty free at the Delhi hub.

“We have seen strong progress in both domestic and travel retail business in India, and it is a strategic market for long-term opportunities,” said Simon Roffe, Director of Business Development at Penderyn.

“We are thrilled to partner with Penderyn Distillery to introduce their award-winning single malts to the Indian market,” added Arjun Dhall, Director of Dhall Foods Group.

“Our commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with Penderyn’s dedication to quality, and we believe that together we can create a significant impact in the whisky landscape of India.”

Building its India market presence with Dhall Foods Group makes Penderyn Distillery well-placed to capitalise on growth opportunities within India’s burgeoning whisky market by enhancing the visibility and accessibility of its whisky in the country.

Penderyn is observing a consumer shift toward premium and artisanal spirits in India, and is leveraging the USPs of its vibrant portfolio of single malt whiskies to attract ‘discerning whisky drinkers who value craftsmanship and quality’.

The distillery’ export operations currently extend to over 50 countries worldwide, and the investment in India represents a key step in its ambitious global expansion plans.

Coinciding with its expansion in India, Penderyn Distillery has recently achieved a Gold award for its classic Madeira finish single malt Welsh whisky – Penderyn Madeira – at the Spiritz Conclave & Achievers’ Awards 2024 in Delhi.

This recognition, says Rofffe, comes at a critical time for the distillery as it seeks to reinforce its status as a premium spirits brand with a growing international presence.

“Winning this gold award and expanding our presence in the Indian market represents a remarkable moment for Penderyn,” said Stephen Davies, CEO of Penderyn Distillery.

“It validates our dedication to exceptional whisky-making and our ability to compete on the international stage. We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead in India.”

READ MORE: CoLab inks Asia travel retail distribution deal with Welsh whisky Penderyn

READ MORE: Penderyn to double TR business by 2025; £15m Swansea distillery opens