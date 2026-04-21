Solex Group rolls out Siberian Express vodka to Indian travel retail doors

By Trbusiness Editor |

Image Credit: Solex Group
Solex Group Siberian Express vodka

The super-premium spirit is now available in selected Indian travel retail doors.

Solex Group is introducing its super-premium Siberian Express vodka to travel retail locations across India, following its debut last year with Ospree Duty Free at Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Crafted in Kazakh Siberia using natural local ingredients, Siberian Express vodka is distilled from carefully selected grain crops, combining premium wheat with malt cultures, and blended with pure Siberian water. To main consistent quality and taste, each batch is blended with the previous one.

The vodka is presented in a crystal-inspired bottle designed to reflect the purity of Siberia, according to the brand.

To enhance visibility, a dedicated Siberian Express vodka wall bay has been installed at the Ospree Duty Free arrivals store in Mumbai Airport. On-site brand ambassadors are said to provide an immersive experience.

Solex Group began the global roll-out of Siberian Express vodka in late 2024; the brand is now available in Europe and the UAE. It has also been showcased at key international exhibitions, including Malt Live Dubai 2025, Gulf Bar Show Dubai, Bar Convent Berlin 2025, and ProWein 2026.

In addition to Siberian Express vodka, Solex Group produces and distributes other brands including White Birch Vodka and Five Lakes Vodka, which are sold in over 40 countries worldwide, including the travel retail channel.

READ NEXT: Dutch Barn Vodka secures first airport listing at London Luton with Lagardère

READ NEXT: U’Luvka Vodka targets travel retail revival with JP-GTR partnership

READ NEXT: Ospree Duty Free marks two-year milestone with #CelebratingTWOgether

 

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Europe

Prada Beauty winter takeover drives strong results at CPH

Image Credit: L'Oreal Travel Retail Prada Beauty delivered strong visibility and conversion...

image description image description
Statistics

Learnings from APTRA conference: go hybrid and dissect spirits

Image Credit: APTRA India is one of the few bright spots for the global travel retail channel...

image description image description
International

Gebr. Heinemann names Rajshree Dugar as new Asia Pacific CEO

Image Credit: Gebr. Heinemann Gebr. Heinemann has announced that Johannes Sammann, currently...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
DXB retains top spot in ACI World's busiest airports ranking for intl. pax Airports
image description
Freixenet unveils Diamond 0.0% as super-premium alcohol-free sparkling International
image description
Oliva unveils Serie V Melanio Edición Año 2026 Perfecto International
image description
Walker’s Shortbread and Southern Comfort join Travel Retail Consortium Channel News
image description
Peep Jalakas takes up Chief Executive Officer role at Tallink Grupp Nordic
image description
European airport DF&TR sector marks record €10.13bn in sales in 2025 Europe
image description
The Premium Cigar Association acquires The Cigar Academy Tobacco
image description
Avolta and 2.0 & Partners launch e-learning training for frontline staff Channel News
image description
Cotswolds Distillery launches TR exclusive single cask at BHX Europe
image description
Jefferson’s partners with Holland America for sea-aged edition Channel News
right