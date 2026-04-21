Solex Group rolls out Siberian Express vodka to Indian travel retail doors

Image Credit: Solex Group

Solex Group is introducing its super-premium Siberian Express vodka to travel retail locations across India, following its debut last year with Ospree Duty Free at Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Crafted in Kazakh Siberia using natural local ingredients, Siberian Express vodka is distilled from carefully selected grain crops, combining premium wheat with malt cultures, and blended with pure Siberian water. To main consistent quality and taste, each batch is blended with the previous one.

The vodka is presented in a crystal-inspired bottle designed to reflect the purity of Siberia, according to the brand.

To enhance visibility, a dedicated Siberian Express vodka wall bay has been installed at the Ospree Duty Free arrivals store in Mumbai Airport. On-site brand ambassadors are said to provide an immersive experience.

Solex Group began the global roll-out of Siberian Express vodka in late 2024; the brand is now available in Europe and the UAE. It has also been showcased at key international exhibitions, including Malt Live Dubai 2025, Gulf Bar Show Dubai, Bar Convent Berlin 2025, and ProWein 2026.

In addition to Siberian Express vodka, Solex Group produces and distributes other brands including White Birch Vodka and Five Lakes Vodka, which are sold in over 40 countries worldwide, including the travel retail channel.

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