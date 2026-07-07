Suntory Global Spirits GTR-exclusive whiskies roll out in Indian duty free

Image Credit: The House of Suntory

The House of Suntory’s Hibiki 12 Years Old Travel Exclusive Series, and Suntory Global Spirits’ TREX Laphroaig 12-Year-Old, are now available at Delhi Duty Free, Mumbai Ospree Duty Free and other selected Indian duty free locations.

The introduction of Hibiki 12 Years Old Travel Exclusive Series brings the expression to the channel for the first time in 11 years. It made its debut in May at Dubai International Airport, before rolling out to key international hubs.

Reimagined by fifth-generation Chief Blender Shinji Fukuyo, the new expression revisits Hibiki’s original vision, blending Yamazaki, Hakushu and Chita whiskies matured in American, Spanish and Mizunara oak.

The packaging draws inspiration from Kacho-Fugetsu, the classical Japanese concept that celebrates nature through flowers, birds, wind and moon, complemented by flowing water.

Laphroaig 12-Year-Old was initially introduced in 2025 exclusively through Gebr. Heinemann’s travel retail network. Distribution was extended to key international hubs from May this year.

Laphroaig 12-Year-Old is matured in carefully selected American oak ex-bourbon barrels and bottled without chill filtration at 46% ABV to retain its full natural aroma.

Designed to appeal to both established lovers of Laphroaig and emerging ‘whisky-curious’ travellers, this expression is said to offer a bold, inviting flavour full of sweetness, salt and smoke.

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