Image Credit: Suntory Global Spirits

Suntory Global Spirits (SGS) has introduced its Suntory Time activation at Indira Gandhi International Airport, in partnership with Delhi Duty Free.

The installation, inspired by Japan’s popular Tachinomiya (standing bars), features the company’s Toki Whisky, Roku Gin, and Haku Vodka spirits. The experiential space aims to mirror Japan’s nightlife, and promote “craft, culture and connection”, according to SGS.

Suntory Time also reflects the company’s enduring philosophy of Monozukuri – the pursuit of perfection in craftsmanship – while embracing the social rituals that define Japanese drinking culture.

Brand ambassadors are on hand to help explain the stories, ingredients and artistry behind the spirits portfolio.

A key feature of the activation is the ‘Fortune Cat’ activity, where travellers are invited to select a fortune and reveal their fate, in a bid to bring the playful conviviality of a Tachinomiya to life.

Complimentary cocktail recipe cards, featuring serves such as the Toki Julep, Toki Ginger Sour, Matcha Martini, Kasane Gin Fizz and Spring Haru Collins, are available for travellers to take away.

Branded thermal bottle GWPs are available with qualifying purchases.

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