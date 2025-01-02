Suntory Global Spirits partners with Delhi Duty Free on Indira shop-in-shop

Suntory Global Spirits has joined forces with Delhi Duty Free to unveil an exclusive House of Suntory shop-in-shop experience, established on 19 December 2024, at Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 3 Departure store.

Suntory Global Spirits (Suntory) said this partnership marks a paradigm shift in the travel retail industry, blending its own legacy with Delhi Duty Free’s scale and vision.

The space takes its inspiration from Suntory’s unique embodiment of Japanese art and culture.

Last year the House of Suntory celebrated its 100th anniversary and today, alongside its whisky portfolio, today Suntory is also renowned for its Roku Japanese Craft Gin and Haku Japanese Craft Vodka.

The exclusive Suntory shop-in-shop is said to offer an experience rooted in three pillars which channel the spirit of Yatte Minahare – dream big, take challenges, and never give up.

The design is inspired by harmony with Japanese nature, craftsmanship (Monozukuri), and conceived to be enjoyed as an authentic Japanese cultural experience (Omotenashi).

Kigumi – the traditional Japanese craft of jointing wood – is a key design feature of the space. A floor-to-ceiling Kigumi wooden lattice structure showcases the House of Suntory’s full portfolio, including rare, aged luxury whisky expressions from Yamazaki, Hakushu and Hibiki.

The main circular digital display screen is inspired by the rounded windows of traditional Japanese architecture.

At the entrance, three podiums rest upon a Zen Garden, showcasing the Yamazaki and Hakushu bottles.

Each design reflects the collaboration between the House of Suntory and Chiso Kimono House.

An interactive iPad accompanies the display, inviting shoppers to explore the story behind this collaboration.

Positioned at the heart of the space, there is a gondola that offers a dual experience.

One side features digital content introducing shoppers to the House of Suntory portfolio, including Yamazaki, Hibiki, Toki, Roku Gin, and Haku Vodka.

The other side highlights ‘The Art of Japanese Gifting’, featuring Kandji cards with Shodo, the traditional Japanese art of calligraphy.

Travellers can also personalise these Kandji cards by adding a letter or a Shodo, creating keepsakes that celebrate Japanese culture and craftsmanship.

This collaboration creates an elevated space where travellers can experience the rich legacy of Suntory and the art of Japanese whisky. Together, we are creating a premium, interactive environment that reflects our shared vision of offering experiences tailored to the preferences of today’s discerning consumers,” added Gandham.

The House of Suntory Wall Bay displays the whole range of the House of Suntory portfolio, including rare and aged luxury whiskies like Yamazaki, Hakushu, and Hibiki.

Ashish Chopra, CEO of Delhi Duty Free (right in the above picture) noted: “Delhi Duty Free has always been at the forefront of delivering exceptional experiences to travellers.

Partnering with Suntory, a global icon of excellence, enables us to offer a unique journey that celebrates heritage, innovation, and the spirit of luxury. This is a proud moment for us as we redefine what it means to shop in a duty-free space.”

