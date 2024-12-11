Traditional Keralan cake delivers festive cheer to Cochin Duty Free customers

By Luke Barras-hill |

Cake display at Cochin Duty Free at Cochin International Airport.

Visitors to Cochin Duty Free can pickup a Kerala-inspired Christmas cake to see in the holiday season.

The Courtyard by Marriott Kochi’s Christmas Cake is available in a 900g artisan-crafted tin, courtesy of Kreol Travel Retail, in two flavours: one laced with alcohol and a non-alcohol version.

As the brainchild of Executive Chef Deepu Mohan of Courtyard by Marriott Cochin Airport Hotel, the Christmas cake is based on an age-old festive tradition in Kerala of marrying kilograms of dried fruits, nuts, grains, and spices to produce a mixture soaked in alcoholic to absorb the flavours and aromas. When ready, it is poured into the cake and baked.

Dubai-headquartered Kreol Travel Retail says the launch of the cake feeds into its ongoing efforts to provide unique and high-quality products to its customers and offers a ‘cherished item for those looking to celebrate with a touch of tradition and luxury’.

Lal Arakulath, CEO of Kreol Group, said: “We are thrilled to introduce Courtyard by Marriott Kochi’s Christmas Cake at Cochin Duty Free. This delicious cake is a true representation of Kerala’s rich culinary heritage. It is sure to be a hit among travellers, especially the non-resident Indian diaspora returning home for the holidays. Our team is also working on some exciting combo packs with spirits and wines to complement this festive treat.”

Narayan Tharoor, General Manager, Courtyard by Marriott Cochin Airport Hotel, added: “Our team is proud to present this special Christmas cake. It embodies the warmth and richness of Kerala’s festive traditions, and we are excited to share this with travellers at Cochin Duty Free. We believe this cake will bring joy and a sense of home to everyone who tastes it.”

Alpha Kreol India Private Limited, a joint venture between Kreol Group UAE and Avolta, has the management contract to operate Cochin Duty Free.

International

NOW LIVE: Global Industry Survey 2025

TRBusiness is thrilled to announce that the 2025 Global Industry Survey is now live. The...

image description image description
Europe

Management of DF&TR employees part of discussion at CEETRA Forum

Attendees to the Central and Eastern European Travel Retail Association’s (CEETRA) Travel...

image description image description
Middle East

Overseas Distribution Company announces partnership with BAT

SPONSORED CONTENT: Following the launch of its Dubai office in September, Overseas Distribution...

image description

