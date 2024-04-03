Travel Blue introduces Indian Premier League cricket travel pillow collection

By Benedict Evans |

Travel Blue Group

The cricket themed memory foam pillows come in four colourways.

Travel Blue Group, the world’s leading travel accessories company, is launching a unique travel pillow collection to celebrate The Indian Premier League (IPL), the world’s biggest and most profitable cricket league season.

Travel Blue group says most travel retail operators in India have taken the pillows, extending their ranges of cricketing memorabilia of team jerseys and other accessories.

Ospree Duty Free is stocking them at eight airport stores and WH Smith at all stores nationwide.

Another key partner, Shoppers Stop department store, is carrying the range both at its top domestic and airport stores.

Now in its 17th year, the IPL has 10 teams including Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and current champions, Chennai Super Kings.

With a global fan base of millions, the highly competitive matches (74 of them) are held in Dehli, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow and Mumbai among other cities.

“Excitement is growing as the 2024 league gets underway, with Chennai Super Kings taking an early lead,” said Pradeep Parmar, Managing Director for Travel Blue India.

The IPL will culminate on 16 May at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

“We expect more retail partners to take the collection as the league progresses, to provide a great travel experience to cricket-loving customers. We are excited about this launch and look forward to our customers benefiting from fans’ enthusiasm for cricket with comfort,” added Parmar.

