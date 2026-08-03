AB InBev brings FIFA World Cup 2026 excitement to cruise retail

By Naomi Chadderton |

Image Credit: AB InBev
AB InBev and FIFA World Cup 2026

Michelob Ultra transformed Royal Caribbean International, Norwegian Cruise Line, MSC and Disney ships into floating fan zones.

AB InBev Travel Retail has highlighted the success of its largest-ever cruise activation programme, which brought FIFA World Cup 2026 experiences to passengers across four major cruise lines during the tournament.

The campaign saw Michelob Ultra and Budweiser transform ships operated by Royal Caribbean International, Norwegian Cruise Line, MSC Cruises and Disney Cruise Line into floating fan zones, with a series of football-themed activations designed to engage travellers throughout the competition.

Michelob Ultra, the Official Beer Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the US, led activations on US itineraries, while Budweiser, building on AB InBev’s long-standing partnership with FIFA, spearheaded the campaign across European sailings.

Passengers of legal drinking age watched live matches in dedicated sports bars and lounges transformed into FIFA World Cup viewing destinations, complete with tournament branding designed to recreate the atmosphere of a stadium.

The programme also featured Fan Fest celebrations for key fixtures, including DJs, themed games, giveaways and communal watch parties.

Interactive experiences included Michelob Ultra can engraving stations, where guests personalised limited-edition FIFA World Cup 2026 cans, while scratch card promotions offered the chance to win instant prizes.

Exclusive FIFA World Cup merchandise, including scarves, hoodies and other branded collectibles, was also awarded to winning guests.

Alongside the onboard programme, AB InBev also ran a domestic promotion in the US, giving consumers the opportunity to win rewards ranging from premium match experiences and tickets to exclusive FIFA World Cup merchandise.

READ MORE: Avolta opens FIFA World Cup official merchandise stores in North America

READ MORE: Diageo Global Travel unveils FIFA World Cup 2026 activations

READ MORE: What’s shaping the next wave of cruise retail?

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