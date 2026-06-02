ABM Experience Solutions joins TR Consumer Forum as Associate Sponsor

Image Credit: TRBusiness

TRBusiness is thrilled to report that ABM Experience Solutions is supporting this year’s TR Consumer Forum as the Associate Sponsor.

This year’s edition of the DF&TR industry’s consumer-centric Forum is taking place from 1-3 July at the IATA Geneva Conference Center, with IATA as the Host Partner. Tickets are available to purchase until Friday 19 June.

“The TR Consumer Forum delivers something the industry increasingly depends on and that is credible, data-led understanding of the modern traveller,” said Leanne Nutter, Retail & Brand Director, ABM Experience Solutions.

“The forum is built around research from m1nd-set, which gives us invaluable access to fresh, evidence-based insights into shopper behaviour.

“In an industry where assumptions can quickly become outdated, this helps creative agencies like us adapt and grow our service offering to deliver more targeted campaigns. If you take personalisation as one example, the desire for tailored experiences has seen rapid growth so in response, we have built a team and an offering to deliver that.”

The company highlights how travel retail customers are transient and time pressed yet have the luxury of choice – hence, being informed of their evolving expectations is paramount.

Image Credit: ABM Experience Solutions

“In travel retail, customers are transient, time pressed and they have plenty of choice,” said Nutter. “Brands have one opportunity to capture attention. By designing our services and capabilities around evolving preferences we ensure travellers choose, and buy, from the brands we work with. Knowing what shoppers want, when they want it, and how they want to buy is critical to converting that single interaction into a sale.

“Shoppers in travel retail are also more diverse than in traditional retail so understanding preferences and behaviours enables us to create impactful campaigns that resonate.”

In terms of the biggest shift the company is observing in the way that travellers shop and spend in the channel, Nutter said: “Today’s travellers, especially from younger generations, expect more than shelves of products. They respond to experiential retail, storytelling, digital touchpoints, and personalisation. These expectations are informing the services and creative concepts that we develop for brands.

“Sustainability is also a huge consideration. Increasingly, shoppers are making decisions not just based on price or brand, but on how a product is made, packaged, and its overall environmental impact.

“We’re listening and responding by telling sustainability stories clearly at the point of purchase. A key part of this is our use of Swedboard, a more sustainable alternative to traditional retail materials. We’re integrating this material into our displays and fixtures to significantly reduce environmental impact compared to conventional options, while still maintaining a premium look and feel so sustainability doesn’t come at the expense of the brand experience.

“At the same time, it enables us to create modular, reusable structures that support circularity in store design, ultimately demonstrating a tangible commitment that customers can see and engage with.”

The 2026 TR Consumer Forum global conference agenda is being brought to life under the banner of ‘From Air Traffic to Consumer Action: Putting Travellers at the Heart of Retail’, with plenty of valuable networking opportunities.

Delegates can book their stay at the preferred hotel, the Crowne Plaza Hotel Geneva by IHG via the website below.

Visit TRConsumerForum.com to find out more.

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