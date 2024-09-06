Accolade Wines set to showcase product innovations at TFWA Cannes

By Benedict Evans |

Pictured: The two new Dolly wines being introduced by Accolade Wines.

Accolade Wines is returning to the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference in Cannes in October to present several wine product innovations, which will form a key part of its travel retail channel portfolio.

These include the Remastered series, a new Sauvignon Blanc from Wise Wolf, and a new range launching in partnership with singer Dolly Parton.

Dolly Wines

Dolly Wines, the new launch by Dolly Parton and Accolade Wines, is set to land on UK shores this September and will be on show in Cannes.

Dolly Prosecco is a sparkling wine, whose flavour profile includes stone-fruit aromas such as peach and apricot, with flavours of apple and pears.

Dolly Rosé is a French Rosé, with a round palate featuring strawberry, citrus and dried sage, underscored by a gentle acid line and white strawberry flavours.

Remastered series

Accolade will also turn the spotlight on its Remastered series in Cannes, a range which recently launched in travel retail with the aim of disrupting the old world wine category.

The first expressions in the series come from Italy (Sangiovese 75cl – Romagna DOC), and (Fiano 75cl IGP Siciliane), both priced at £10.

Accolade said Remastered aims particularly to transform the way younger consumers experience and enjoy old world wines.

The new duo of wines come in bottles with imagery emblazoned on the labels which plays into their Italian heritage.

Accolade also noted plans are in place to add new expressions to the Remastered range over time, championing European beloved varietals and regions.

The Sangiovese wine boasts morello cherry and damson, with undertones of winter spice, and is medium bodied with delicate tannins.

The Sicilian Fiano is full bodied, wacidity and tropical fruit notes, complete with hints of lemon and cedar.

The Remastered series has recently been shortlisted as a finalist in the Frontier ‘Star Wine of the Year’ award.

The Minibox & Wise Wolf

The Minibox is a new addition to the Accolade Wines portfolio, with boxed wines containing 1.5l of wine from key Accolade brands including: Jam Shed; Mud House; and Hardys, with more in the pipeline.

The boxed wine is marketed as a more sustainable way of consuming wine, removing the need to use bottles.

Accolade will also be presenting a key new addition to its Wise Wolf by Banrock Station range, with a new Sauvignon Blanc varietal launching in October, which will utilise a 91% recycled glass bottle.

Accolade Wines said it expect the Minibox to be a popular series in travel retail, targeting environmentally-conscious consumers.

Looking ahead to the Cannes event, Jeff Bond, Channel Sales Director EMEA, said: “We have much to share with travel retail buyers at our stand this year both in terms of product innovations, new SKUs and tastings. A big focus for us is disrupting the old world wine category with innovative wines that break tradition.

“As ever, we encourage buyers and the travel retail community to visit the stand, try out the wines and talk to us about how we can use our innovations to make wine stand out with accessible price points in airport, cruise and ferry retail.”

Making a stand

Accolade made further note of of upcoming stand at TFWA Cannes, which is designed and built by doplr, a specialist Bluedog Group agency.

It said sustainability is at the forefront in the creation of the low carbon footprint stand, which uses re-usable aluminium frame sourced from beMatrix and timber. The stand is being adapted from the one unveiled last year.

The Accolade stand will also feature a bar as a focal point, with themed tasting days planned throughout Cannes week.

