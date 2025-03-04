ACI World: International passenger traffic forecast to grow 3% to 2053

Growth in international passenger traffic is projected to outstrip that of domestic traffic in the coming three decades but short-term challenges could stifle growth in some regions, according to ACI World.

The ACI World Airport Traffic Forecasts (WATF) 2024-2053 report* tips overseas travel volumes to accelerate at a CAGR of +3.3% with local travel markets trailing at +2.8% for the period in question.

International passenger traffic is predicted to grow 7% in 2025 to approach the 4 billion mark, rising to 7.5 billion by 2043.

By 2053, global air passenger traffic is estimated to nearly double to 22.3 billion passengers, representing a CAGR of +3%.

Between 2024 and 2043, ACI World predicts a CAGR of 3.4% to total 17.7 billion passengers.

However, the report notes that near-term challenges include geopolitical tensions, economic instability, tariffs – at press time, global stock indices have taken a hit as US President Donald J. Trump enacts trade tariffs against Canada and Mexico – and supply chain bottlenecks are likely to stifle performance in some territories.

‘Bold action required to meet future demand’

ACI World Director General Justin Erbacci commented: “Despite the challenges in the near term, global air travel is poised for steady, sustained growth. It is crucial for airports, airlines, and policymakers to take bold, forward-thinking action to anticipate and meet the demands of the future. ACI World remains unwavering in its commitment to support its airport members, helping them navigate evolving dynamics and seize opportunities ahead.”

Alongside strengthened international travel, the report notes a rise in middle-class travel demand in emerging markets and continued investments in airport infrastructure.

Aircraft movements are also expected to ramp up worldwide, reaching 149 million by 2043 and 176 million by 2053, with airports encouraged to prepare by ‘enhancing operational efficiency and investing in infrastructure’, added ACI World.

Global passenger traffic is set to have risen 9% to 9.5 billion passengers in 2024 (numbers to be confirmed by the association in July 2025) registering 104% of the 2019 level.

International pax is expected to have registered 14% growth in 2024 (numbers to be confirmed by the association in July 2025).

Worldwide passenger traffic is estimated to climb to 9.9 billion passengers in 2025, representing 109% of the 2019 level.

*ACI World Airport Traffic Forecasts (WATF) 2024-2053 cover 99.8% of global markets across 161 countries. It includes granular forecasts for international and domestic passengers, air cargo volumes and total aircraft movements.