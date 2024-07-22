ACI World partners with Airbus on decarbonisation and noise reduction

By Benedict Evans |

Luis Felipe de Oliveira (left) and Julie Kitcher (right) signing the MoC.

Airports Council International (ACI) World and Airbus have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation to support the industry’s efforts to reduce the environmental impact of aviation.

In a statement ACI World noted this partnership leverages the strengths of the one of world’s leading aircraft manufacturers, and its own reach as the largest international association of airports to make significant progress in both decarbonising aviation and mitigating aircraft noise impact.

Luis Felipe de Oliveira, Director General and CEO of ACI World, commented: “ACI World and Airbus’ groundbreaking cooperation agreement marks a pivotal step in our journey towards a net-zero carbon aviation industry.

This strategic alliance underscores the unwavering commitment of airports worldwide to sustainable aviation, ensuring that we not only reduce our environmental impact but also maximise the socio-economic benefits of air travel.”

The alliance said it will address key areas including the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF); hydrogen technologies; advanced air mobility; operations efficiency;  and aircraft noise management practices.

“By focusing on key areas such as Sustainable Aviation Fuels, hydrogen technologies, advanced air mobility, operational efficiency, and aircraft noise management, we are setting new benchmarks for sustainability in aviation, and paving the way for a greener future,” added Oliver.

It will also foster the exchange of information and perspectives on low carbon operations, communicate industry progress, jointly develop guidance materials, and potentially formulate unified positions on policies and standards to achieve industry targets.

This collaboration builds on an existing partnership between Airbus and ACI Europe, which began two years ago and has similarly focused on the deployment of alternative energies such as hydrogen and SAF within European alliances, shared technical data with European airports, and communicated progress at key industry events.

“This partnership marks a significant step in our collective efforts to reduce aviation’s environmental impact,” noted Julie Kitcher, Chief Sustainability Officer at Airbus, who added:By combining our technological expertise with ACI World’s vast network and operational insights, we aim to influence policies and standards that support sustainable aviation and drive industry-wide innovation.

Together, we can create a cohesive and aligned approach to achieving our decarbonisation targets and enhancing the sustainability of the global aviation sector.”

READ MORE: Atlanta remains ACI World’s busiest hub for pax; Incheon leaps up the rankings

READ MORE: Justin Erbacci to succeed Luis Felipe de Oliveira as ACI World Director General

READ MORE: Incheon re-enters ACI World’s top 10 busiest hubs for intl. pax amid reshuffle

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Europe

MAN 'very sorry' after power spike cancels flights

Manchester Airport (MAN) Managing Director Chris Woodroofe has issued an apology to passengers...

image description image description
International

Arnaud Lagardère reinstated as Chairman and CEO of Lagardère

On the proposal of Jean-Christophe Thiery, who had been appointed to the position on a...

image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Thailand set to end on-arrival duty free at airports

Airport duty free arrivals shops are to be shuttered across Thailand in a move that will choke...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
iCoupon partners with Copenhagen Airport on vending vouchers Europe
image description
KT&G and KT Int'l. reach exclusive tobacco manufacturing agreement Europe
image description
Armani Beauty brings summer-inspired podiums to airports in Europe and MEA Europe
image description
PMI to return to TFWA Cannes as exhibitor following eight-year hiatus International
image description
Gebr. Heinemann, Unifree Duty Free and Mars join forces on CO2 reduction Europe
image description
Heathrow brings in more retail; topples pax records Europe
image description
Shilla Duty Free unveils new duty free stores at Incheon International Airport Asia & Pacific
image description
Shiseido TR takes NARS on a beauty ‘Voyage’ to CDF Sanya Block C Asia & Pacific
image description
Lotte Duty Free maintains sixth consecutive first place NCSI ranking Asia & Pacific
image description
FAA announces $289m AIG boost to aviation sector The Americas
right