ACI publication outlines best practices on pathway to commercial digitalisation

Airports Council International (ACI) World has published a guide for airports to transform their digitalisation activities to spur commercial revenues.

The launch of the ‘ACI World Airport Commercial Digital Transformation Best Practices’ publication took place at the 21st edition of the Trinity Forum, owned by The Moodie Davitt Report and co-organised by ACI World and Asia-Pacific & Middle East.

It concentrates on possible future trends, optimising airports’ commercial functions to drive change, and benchmarking airports’ commercial digital maturity.

Justin Erbacci, Director General, ACI World commented: “Airports rely on non-aeronautical revenues, also known as commercial revenues, to support infrastructure upgrades, enhance the passenger experience, and ensure economic sustainability.

“These revenues account for approximately 40% of total airport revenues globally. By leveraging digital technology and innovation, airports can unlock new partnerships and revenue models, and really drive airport transformation, positioning themselves for long-term success in an increasingly competitive environment.”

The publication was devised by airport commercial and digital experts and members of the Sub-Committee on Non-Aeronautical Activities and Revenues (ANARA) of the ACI World Economics Standing Committee.

This forms part of a suite of free publications designed to assist airports in strengthening their non-aeronautical revenues in areas including digital, retail, concession agreements, ground access, food and beverage, leisure and hospitality, and sustainability.

