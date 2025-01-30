Retail leaders: Adjust, evolve or cease to be relevant

A heavyweight panel of senior leaders from four travel retailers have urged the industry to be agile and diversify to avoid becoming irrelevant to consumers, as they offered their own unique takes on the state of the DF&TR business at the ETRC Business Forum.

In a much-anticipated exchange and a first for the ETRC Business Forum, staged this year at the Van der Valk Hotel Amsterdam Zuidas, a consensus emerged emerged that adaptation in the face of inevitable change is crucial for sustained value creation.

Xavier Rossinyol, CEO of Avolta commented: “Yesterday doesn’t matter. Only tomorrow. The world has changed. Not only because Donald trump is President of US, but the entire geopolitics that we’ve seen in the last 20-30 years are gone. The way the different blocs work is different.

“The way fundamental topics from healthcare, interest rates, tariffs, commerce has changed. With change, if you embrace it early enough and take the right decisions it could be a big opportunity. This year is going to be different. In Europe, change, volatility and unpredictability will probably be at an all-time high. We will need to adapt very fast to big changes.”

Stability no more…

Ray Hernan, CEO, Aer Rianta International (ARI) concurred, stressing that retail in general needs to evolve. “The moment you stop evolving, you start to die,” he asserted. “Travel retail is probably faster in terms of the pace of change. Without doubt, we have to continue to evolve. It has to be customer-driven.”

TRBusiness was among invited trade press to attend and cover proceedings at the annual business forum for the European duty free and travel retail association’s members.

Pointing to the complexity of trading, Hernan said brand loyalty is not what it was in the past. “As operators, it will be increasingly challenging to stay up to pace of change in consumer behaviour,” he went on, emphasising the dual challenge and opportunity that this presents in the context of maintaining existing store environments during contract periods.

He went on to argue that staff are more important than ever in driving the business. “People are still at the centre of our business but technology will support them in closing sales – but will not take over,” he said.

Frédéric Chevalier, Deputy CEO, Lagardère Travel Retail agreed, before mentioning that Lagardère prioritises collaboration, in the context of the magnitude of changes that have taken place over the years, particularly with regards to the dramatic evolution of change in passengers, notably the fallout of key Chinese travellers in Europe.

He said technological changes, such as the rollout of 5G mobile networks has transformed the way passengers spend time at an airport. Chevalier continued: “The value of our industry is dwell time. How are we relevant, especially for the younger generation, in the two hour dwell time? This is totally different from what existed 10 years ago. The technology has changed and there is plenty examples of this.”

The way duty free adjusts the brand proposition will be key to offset volatility.

“The agility to be able over time to adjust the offer to manage the evolution of the market – for good or bad – when traffic increases or high value spenders disappear for external reasons, the way we adjust the business and value creation is I believe at the centre of collaboration, in Europe in particular. Otherwise the cost of volatility will create big issues.”

Max Heinemann, Co-CEO, Gebr. Heinemann says the general understanding is the business is no longer stable post-Covid.

“A view into the past gives an explanation why there is so much focus in Europe. Historically we all saw an industry grow through what could be considered the golden times of air travel, we all survived without marketing and pushed product,” he said. “In general, we all aspired to become global players in travel retail. Why? To level out the risk and realise our diversification efforts has been positively influenced by globalisation. Nothing is stable anymore.”

Rossinyol was more forthright: “Agility is a very nice word, but what we are talking about money. In order to invest you have to have enough money. The reality today is there is too much money in the system that does not go towards improving the business. If we improve the business, everybody benefits. We have to have everybody understanding that this is about investing in change.”

Travel retail ‘not trend-setting’

Turning to the subject of risk in the concession model, the duration of contracts and the terms in which they are executed, often over many years, means the risk is aligned to cost, qualified Chevalier.

Chevalier said: “We know the risks attached to the concession. We put value in the risk. The consequence of that is the more the risk balanced on our side, the more we price it. The less money we put in the system, the more difficulty it creates to have agility in commercial initiatives, investing in new brands and pricing the offer.

The contractual risk is probably the biggest that retailers shoulder today, he continued.

Max Heinemann declared that travel retail “is not a trend-setting industry”, chiefly because the pressure of non-returns from listing brands – some of which may already have a track record of performance in domestic markets – requires immediate commercial actions.

However, he acknowledged that contracts do not consider consumer-centric actions.

“The call to build a consumer-centric element [to retail] is not part of our business model and has never been in any contract. We are somewhat losing consumers because it’s really hard to explain why not.”

On the subject of tenders, he said the approach differs from the past. While previously, retailers flocked to them in the spirit of growth. Today, not least due to industry consolidation, success is being measured on other metrics. No longer solely about generating topline growth and size, but instead longevity, stability and creating additional value – for shareholders or otherwise.

Hernan described the process of changing the mindset of airports within the realms of contractual negotiations as a long, piece-meal process. While Covid helped shift the dial from fixed MAGs to per passenger guarantees.

“We are all competing feverishly for new business and it only takes one of us to go out of line and the airport will accept it. It’s about being more disciplined as operators. It’s easy to win new business, it’s harder to win new business profitably.”

While acknowledging great collaboration between retailers and brands to align innovation to customer needs, Hernan believes there needs to be greater support by airports in looking across the whole ecosystem.

“It is shocking that only one in four passengers going through an airport spends in our stores. We don’t really know the customer coming through the doors tomorrow. The airports probably have a better idea. When it comes to collaboration with airports, there needs to be another step change in terms of sharing data and information. We need to get to the customer a lot earlier in their journey.”

On retail’s ability to solve the airlines data sharing conundrum for so long an obstacle in the sector, Hernan remains unconvinced due to the margin requirements.

“The commercial model doesn’t fit. I’m looking at airports and thinking you have low-hanging fruit data that we can use and use it better.

He describes as ‘fools gold’ in recent years the consumer spending increases when you strip out the inflationary effects.

Rossinyol acknowledged being in the “the most amazing industry in the world”, connecting and interacting with a captive audience in an ecosystem that no other retailer enjoys.

Data, Rossinyol says, is the only way to unlock relevance for every customer at any time.

“In our industry we have two things: sales and non-sales. The non-sales are three times bigger than our sales. The people next to shops and restaurants that do not spend anything. Why don’t we pay attention to that? It’s because it is too difficult. If we change the contracts, airports and landlords could make three to four times more.

“The brands believe in our industry sometimes better or more than we do. When you sign a contract, you should forget about it until it needs to be renewed but we take so many decisions based on the contract we sign and conditions. This is absurd, our day to day should be based on what the passenger wants and how we can maximise value for money.”