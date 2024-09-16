AdVini celebrates TFWA anniversary with new releases and wine tasting

By Trbusiness Editor |

AdVini Gassier Provence wine

New releases from Gassier will feature among the Cannes novelties.

International winemaker AdVini will present a selection of rare vintages and new releases at the forthcoming TFWA World Exhibition in Cannes (stand J68: Green Village).

The company is also hosting a special vertical tasting of exceptionally old vintages of natural sweet wines from Domaine Cazes on Tuesday 1 October from 12-2pm, in celebration of the Association’s 40th anniversary.

The tasting will feature vintages from 1945, 1955, and 1965. To commemorate the 40th anniversary of the TFWA, AdVini will present a special gift – a 1964 bottle of Rivesaltes – to TFWA President Erik Juul-Mortensen during this event.

During the show, AdVini will showcase its diverse range of wines, including new releases from Gassier (Provence), Domaine Laroche (Bourgogne), L’Oratoire des Papes (Châteauneuf du Pape) and Ken Forrester Wines (Stellenbosch, South Africa).

Visitors to the stand can also learn more about the group’s commitment to sustainable practices, and discover the unique stories behind iconic estates such as Maison Champy (Bourgogne), Vignobles Jeanjean (Languedoc), and Château Patache d’Aux (Bordeaux).

AdVini Cazes Rivesaltes wine

During the Cannes show, AdVini will host a special vertical tasting of exceptionally old vintages of natural sweet wines from Domaine Cazes.

AdVini’s dedicated travel retail team will be on-site throughout the show to provide personalised recommendations for retailers, and to discuss potential partnerships.

READ MORE: Christophe Balaÿ joins AdVini to build travel retail presence

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

Estée Lauder reports continued struggles in mainland China and GTR

The Estée Lauder Companies reported net sales of $15.61bn for the fiscal year ended 30 June...

image description image description
Europe

New C3 scanners receive another setback as 100ml rule returns

The latest amendments to the EU Aviation Security Regulation have introduced further restrictions...

image description image description
The Americas

MIA keeps busy with retail leasing activities amid ongoing capital projects

Miami International Airport (MIA) is engaged in several important duty free and travel retail...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
David William Dang joins Rémy Cointreau as MD GTR APAC International
image description
Jägermeister releases two colourful LEPs in nod to Pantone partnership International
image description
Travel Blue unveils store at Hangzhou International Airport Terminal 4 Asia & Pacific
image description
Shiseido Travel Retail leads global launch of Issey Miyake fragrance International
image description
Lagardère Travel retail brings Relay stores to Croatia and Kazakhstan Europe
image description
Elizabeth Arden: Two 'blockbuster’ skincare releases to unveil in Cannes International
image description
MEADFA shares further details on Abu Dhabi conference programme Middle East
image description
Sekonda launches new fashion and dress watch styles ahead of TFWA International
image description
Nemiroff highlights consumer-centric focus with De Luxe Reserve relaunch International
image description
Ricard Guasch and Alessandro Battellino acquire Duty Free Latam The Americas
right