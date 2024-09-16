AdVini celebrates TFWA anniversary with new releases and wine tasting

International winemaker AdVini will present a selection of rare vintages and new releases at the forthcoming TFWA World Exhibition in Cannes (stand J68: Green Village).

The company is also hosting a special vertical tasting of exceptionally old vintages of natural sweet wines from Domaine Cazes on Tuesday 1 October from 12-2pm, in celebration of the Association’s 40th anniversary.

The tasting will feature vintages from 1945, 1955, and 1965. To commemorate the 40th anniversary of the TFWA, AdVini will present a special gift – a 1964 bottle of Rivesaltes – to TFWA President Erik Juul-Mortensen during this event.

During the show, AdVini will showcase its diverse range of wines, including new releases from Gassier (Provence), Domaine Laroche (Bourgogne), L’Oratoire des Papes (Châteauneuf du Pape) and Ken Forrester Wines (Stellenbosch, South Africa).

Visitors to the stand can also learn more about the group’s commitment to sustainable practices, and discover the unique stories behind iconic estates such as Maison Champy (Bourgogne), Vignobles Jeanjean (Languedoc), and Château Patache d’Aux (Bordeaux).

AdVini’s dedicated travel retail team will be on-site throughout the show to provide personalised recommendations for retailers, and to discuss potential partnerships.

