PROMOTED CONTENT: As a leader in French winemaking savoir-faire, AdVini arrives at this year’s TFWA World Exhibition with a variety of rare vintages and a unique tasting opportunity for buyers.

Leading French wine group AdVini, which enjoys a significant presence in the travel retail sector, is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming TFWA World Exhibition & Conference (29 Sept – 03 October).

Event-goers will have the exclusive opportunity to sample rare vintages from Domaine Cazes at a unique tasting session to be held on AdVini’s stand (booth J68, Green Village) on Tuesday 1 October (12:00 – 14:00).

In a special event, Saint-Félix-de-Lodez- headquartered AdVini will host vertical tastings of Domaine Cazes’ natural sweet wines, including exceptionally old vintages from 1945, 1955 and 1965. To commemorate the 40th anniversary of TFWA, AdVini will present a special gift to TFWA President Erik Juul-Mortensen at 13:00.

Throughout the fair, industry professionals will have the opportunity to explore the latest from AdVini’s extensive portfolio and diverse range of wines, including new releases from Gassier (Provence), Domaine Laroche (Bourgogne), L’Oratoire des Papes (Châteauneuf-du-Pape) and Ken Forrester Wines (Stellenbosch, South Africa).

Laroche Chablis Les Chanoines: “Welcome to France” edition

Attendees can also learn more about the group’s commitment to sustainable practices and discover the unique stories behind iconic estates such as Maison Champy (Bourgogne), Vignobles Jeanjean (Languedoc), and Château Patache d’Aux (Bordeaux).

AdVini’s dedicated travel retail team will be on site to provide personalised recommendations and discuss potential partnerships.

Laroche Chablis Les Chanoines: “Welcome to France” edition pays tribute to the Chanoines de Saint Martin de Tours, who lived at the L’Obédiencerie in the 9th century and made a major contribution to the development of Chablis viticulture.

L’Obédiencerie, the former monastery and birthplace of Chablis wines, is owned by Laroche and is a living legacy of the winehouse savoir-faire.

A limited collector’s edition of this cuvée was launched in 2024, highlighting several world-renowned French landmarks and monuments.

This wine is mainly made from grapes selected from the cool terroirs of the Chablis region, with the grapes ripened over a long period of time to bring out their fresh, mineral notes.

It offers aromatic intensity, freshness and harmony on the palate, with notes of white fruit. The finish is saline and mineral, typical of a Kimmeridgian Chablis terroir.

Chablis, in northern Burgundy, is a sedimentary basin vineyard. This low-lying area, once occupied by the sea, was gradually filled with the materials that make up today’s unique subsoil: The Kimmeridgian.

Domaine Cazes

At Domaine Cazes, three generations of winemakers have worked with the same love of their craft since 1895. For over 25 years now, the entire 220-hectare estate has been farmed using biodynamics.

Domaine Cazes works to achieve total harmony between grape varieties, climate, flora and fauna, environment, the land, and the men and women working on it.

Creating natural sweet wines, with glistening colours and multiple aromas, is an art that Domaine Cazes has practiced for 75 years with a consistency and rigour that has never been matched.

Domaine Cazes’ natural sweet wines are aged gently in hundred-year-old cellars and enjoyed in the world’s best restaurants.

Showcasing Domaine Cazes natural sweet wines in travel retail is the perfect way to allow travellers to share the emotion of wine, to remember holidays in the South of France, to offer a unique, original and personalised gift (birth year or wedding anniversary) or to taste an exceptional wine during a trip.

Only a few bottles of Rivesaltes vintages from 1931 to 1974 remain in the Domaine Cazes collection.

Gassier

Nestling at the foot of the Montagne Sainte-Victoire near Aix-en-Provence, Gassier embodies an unspoiled Provence, steeped in an inspiring energy that has motivated those who perpetuate the savoir-faire of artisan winemakers for five (soon 6) generations.

This vineyard, certified organic since 2016, flourishes in an exceptional terroir. Gassier produces singular, expressive wines in the Côtes de Provence and Côtes de Provence Sainte-Victoire appellations, expressing the optimism of Provence through an artisanal, creative approach.

To support its strong territorial anchorage and its artisanal, creative approach, Gassier has redefined its visual identity and products.

Gassier unveils a brand new bottle within the world of wine. For the first time and for TFWA World Exhibition, Gassier will present its revolutionary hexagonal bottle.

The hexagon symbolises the six generations of artisan winemakers of Gassier’s family. The sharp edges and precise angles represent the facets of the majestic Montagne Sainte-Victoire highlighting the territorial anchorage at the heart over unique terroir.

These range will be released in over 60 countries early 2025.

The special vertical tasting of wines from Domaine Cazes, including the old vintages collection, will take place on Tuesday 1 October from 12:00 – 14:00 at stand J68, Green Village.

For further information on the AdVini portfolio, please contact Ieva Olina, Key Account Manager Travel Retail and Middle East: ieva.olina@advini. com; +33(0) 6 71 36 97 87.