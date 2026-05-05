Airport Dimensions AX26 research signals shift to digital-first focus

By Trbusiness Editor |

Image Credit: Airport Dimensions
Airport Dimensions AX26 research relationships

The study is based on insights from over 11,000 regular global travellers.

According to the latest Airport Dimensions’ Airport Experience (AX26) research, global travellers are seeking more integrated, digital-first interactions with airports.

The findings suggest that 77% of travellers want a single digital platform to manage their journey, with 30% stating such a platform would directly encourage them to spend more.

The study, based on insights from over 11,000 regular global travellers, highlights a significant opportunity for airports to move beyond transactional interactions.

While only 30% of travellers currently have an active relationship with an airport – rising to 48% among affluent leisure travellers (ALTs) – there is a high appetite for engagement.

71% said they see value in reward-based programmes, while 83% view proactive access to flight data as a direct enhancement to their experience, especially when delivered in advance of travel.

AX26 underlines high satisfaction levels

This demand for digital partnership coincides with record-high airport satisfaction levels of 82%, driven largely by millennials and Gen Z (both at 84%). The data underscores a clear commercial link: nine out of 10 highest spenders report enjoying their airport experience.

Airport Dimensions CEO Mignon Buckingham commented: “Our latest AX research signals an evolution in the traveller’s relationship with the airport. We are moving away from a fragmented, day-of-travel transactional model toward a more continuous, supportive, and valued partnership. Travellers are clearly asking for a joined-up journey, they want choice and control at their fingertips accessible on their phone.”

Image Credit: Airport Dimensions
Airport Dimensions AX26 satisfaction findings

The demand for digital partnership coincides with record-high airport satisfaction levels of 82%, the report reveals.

She continued: “The opportunity for airports is to lead the orchestration of this journey by building high-trust digital relationships that begin long before the passenger reaches the terminal.

“By shifting engagement earlier, offering support and delivering proactive, personalised communication, airports can transform the passenger experience while unlocking significant new revenue growth.”

ALTs drive airport spend

Airport Dimensions’ AX26 research confirms the dominance of the ALT segment. Representing 26% of passengers, ALTs generate 57% of spend, with outlay levels around four times higher than other travellers.

Satisfaction among this group is high (89%), with strong engagement in lounges (75% usage) and growing uptake of digital tools (48%), highlighting opportunities for targeted loyalty and pre-trip engagement.

Demand for paid premium services is rising, with 62% of all travellers – and 69% of ALTs – willing to pay for added speed and comfort. This extends beyond lounges to services such as fast-track security and premium parking.

Image Credit: Airport Dimensions
Airport Dimensions Affluent Travellers research

Airport Dimensions’ AX26 research shows that ALTs (affluent leisure travellers) represent 26% of passengers and generate 57% of spend.

Lounge access remains central: 57% of users would pay if required, with family travel emerging as a key driver. The findings point to a need for more segmented, tiered premium offers, particularly in high-growth markets such as China, Indonesia, Vietnam and Saudi Arabia.

Overall airport satisfaction has reached 82%, the highest level recorded in the AX research. At the same time, commercial potential remains underdeveloped. Around 34% of travellers would spend more given stronger value propositions, while 29% are seeking the convenience of digital engagement before arriving at the airport.Integrating digital and physical retail touchpoints is seen as key to increasing conversion and spend.

To download the full AX26 research visit  www.airportdimensions.com/ax26.

READ NEXT: Hospitality company Catrion partners with Airport Dimensions in Saudi Arabia

READ NEXT: Airport Dimensions taps ex-Servy Co-founder Jeff Livney in digital drive

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