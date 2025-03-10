Brown-Forman Corporation has named Anton Skobelev as Commercial Director, Global Travel Retail, effective 1 February.

He will take charge of the Brown-Forman GTR commercial business, reporting directly to Matthew Hodges, VP, Managing Director EurAsia, India, Middle-East and Global Travel Retail.

Skobelev joined the US-headquartered Jack Daniel’s whiskey maker in 2021, operating as Sales Director, Russia before taking up the role of General Manager, Ready-to-Drink, USA and Canada in 2022.

His resume includes more than 20 years’ experience in sales from the beer and packaged goods industry, having worked at Grolsch, SABMiller, ABInbex Efes and Mondelez.

Skobelev will relocate to Amsterdam, where Brown-Forman – a finalist in two categories in the consumer-voted 2025 Asia Pacific Travel Retail Awards – has its regional headquarters for Europe, Africa and Asia Pacific.

