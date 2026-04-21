APTRA to host AGM and Networking Lunch during TFWA Singapore show

Image Credit: Supplied by APTRA

APTRA (Asia Pacific Travel Retail Association) will hold its AGM on 13 May, from 17.15-18.15, in the Begonia Suite, Level 3 at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre, at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

The meeting – scheduled to coincide with the 2026 TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition and Conference – is open to representatives of member organisations only.

In other news, on 10 May, the APTRA Networking Lunch will take place at the Tanglin Club in Singapore. This not-for-profit event is priced at US$120 per person, which includes a full buffet lunch and drinks, in addition to a live DJ set from Go Travel’s Denz Van Der List.

Capacity at the venue is limited; so early booking is advised. Tickets can be purchased here.

APTRA President and Group Chief Executive of King Power Group Sunil Tuli commented: “The TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition and Conference brings the industry to our home base of Singapore and we look forward to welcoming colleagues and friends to the networking lunch and to updating our members on APTRA’s activities during the AGM.”

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