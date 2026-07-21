Areas enters UK market with acquisition of TRGC

Image Credit: Areas

Areas has reached an agreement to acquire The Restaurant Group Concessions (TRGC), marking its entry into the UK travel hospitality market and significantly expanding its international footprint.

The acquisition represents a major milestone in Areas’ growth strategy, establishing the UK as the company’s 12th market and a new standalone business unit. The UK is Europe’s second-largest travel retail and hospitality market and one of the world’s leading tourism destinations.

TRGC operates 38 food and beverage outlets across 10 UK airports, with a portfolio that includes international brands such as Wagamama and Giraffe alongside proprietary concepts including The Curator at London Heathrow, Sonoma at London Gatwick and Smithfield at London Luton.

Upon completion of the transaction, Areas will assume responsibility for the business’s approximately 2,200 employees. TRGC generates annual revenues of more than €240 million, making the UK one of Areas’ five largest operations globally.

The acquisition strengthens Areas’ position in airport hospitality by combining TRGC’s established airport partnerships and operational expertise with the group’s global scale and capabilities.

The deal also supports Areas’ ambition to exceed €3 billion in annual revenue. Following completion, the company will operate around 2,200 points of sale across 12 countries, employing more than 26,000 people.

“This acquisition represents a transformational step forward in Areas’ European growth strategy,” said Óscar Vela, Global CEO of Areas.

Image Credit: Areas

“By entering the UK through a leading platform with a strong presence in the country’s top airports and an outstanding portfolio of brands, we are further consolidating our leadership in travel hospitality. We are also delighted to welcome the TRGC teams to Areas, who share our commitment to operational excellence and delivering the best experience to travellers worldwide.”

READ MORE: Avolta opens first Bill’s restaurant at Heathrow Airport

READ MORE: ARRA: Rethinking the role of restaurants and shops at airports

READ MORE: Carlos Bernal elected as Chair of the Airport Restaurant & Retail Association