Areas enters UK market with acquisition of TRGC

By Naomi Chadderton |

Image Credit: Areas
Areas enters UK market with acquisition of TRGC

Óscar Vela, Global CEO of Areas, says the acquisition represents a transformational step forward in Areas’ European growth strategy.

Areas has reached an agreement to acquire The Restaurant Group Concessions (TRGC), marking its entry into the UK travel hospitality market and significantly expanding its international footprint.

The acquisition represents a major milestone in Areas’ growth strategy, establishing the UK as the company’s 12th market and a new standalone business unit. The UK is Europe’s second-largest travel retail and hospitality market and one of the world’s leading tourism destinations.

TRGC operates 38 food and beverage outlets across 10 UK airports, with a portfolio that includes international brands such as Wagamama and Giraffe alongside proprietary concepts including The Curator at London Heathrow, Sonoma at London Gatwick and Smithfield at London Luton.

Upon completion of the transaction, Areas will assume responsibility for the business’s approximately 2,200 employees. TRGC generates annual revenues of more than €240 million, making the UK one of Areas’ five largest operations globally.

The acquisition strengthens Areas’ position in airport hospitality by combining TRGC’s established airport partnerships and operational expertise with the group’s global scale and capabilities.

The deal also supports Areas’ ambition to exceed €3 billion in annual revenue. Following completion, the company will operate around 2,200 points of sale across 12 countries, employing more than 26,000 people.

“This acquisition represents a transformational step forward in Areas’ European growth strategy,” said Óscar Vela, Global CEO of Areas.

Image Credit: Areas
Areas enters UK market with acquisition of TRGC

TRGC operates 38 food and beverage outlets across 10 UK airports.

“By entering the UK through a leading platform with a strong presence in the country’s top airports and an outstanding portfolio of brands, we are further consolidating our leadership in travel hospitality. We are also delighted to welcome the TRGC teams to Areas, who share our commitment to operational excellence and delivering the best experience to travellers worldwide.”

READ MORE: Avolta opens first Bill’s restaurant at Heathrow Airport

READ MORE: ARRA: Rethinking the role of restaurants and shops at airports

READ MORE: Carlos Bernal elected as Chair of the Airport Restaurant & Retail Association

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Food & Confectionery

On location: A Toblerone crystal bar, an auction, and a confectionery first

Image Credit: Mondelēz WTR [UPDATED] Mondelēz World Travel Retail (WTR) is setting a new bar...

image description image description
Europe

Absolut Tabasco takeover mixes retail theatre & tasting engagement at MAN

Image Credit: Pernod Ricard GTR A first-of-its-kind hybrid F&B offering for Absolut...

image description image description
The Americas

Corona brings Vista Corona to Mexico with Guadalajara debut

Image Credit: Corona Corona has launched its Vista Corona airport hospitality concept in...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Boots to open new travel retail store at Belfast City Airport Europe
image description
Ian Macleod Distillers launches Edinburgh Gin Grapefruit & Mandarin Europe
image description
Ospree Duty Free partners with VFS Global to offer exclusive shopping benefits Indian Sub Cont
image description
Hershey launches global Reese's 'Take Home the Cup' travel retail campaign International
image description
TR Consumer Forum: Conference photo gallery for Thursday 2 July International
image description
Silent Pool Gin brings spring/summer campaign to travel retail channel International
image description
Champagne Lanson serves up Wimbledon-themed GTR activations International
image description
Snapshots from the 2026 TR Consumer Forum Welcome Cocktail International
image description
Jägermeister opens dual brand pop-up at Frankfurt Airport Terminal 3 Europe
image description
Qatar Duty Free opens New Balance store at Hamad Middle East
right