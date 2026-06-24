ARI celebrates third anniversary of Joy On Your Way

By Naomi Chadderton |

Image Credit: ARI
ARI celebrates third anniversary of Joy On Your Way

L-R: ARI Chief Joy Ambassador Paula Pryor; ARI activations in Portugal.

ARI is marking the third anniversary of its Joy On Your Way brand platform today (24 June) with the return of Global Joy Day, bringing together colleagues across its international estate in a celebration of the people, relationships and shared values that underpin the business.

Launched in 2023 as part of ARI’s wider brand transformation strategy, Joy On Your Way was created to unite the travel retailer around a belief in the power of meaningful human connection. Since then, the platform has become central to ARI’s culture and approach to customer, partner and colleague engagement.

Now in its third year, Joy Day has become a key date in the ARI calendar, providing an opportunity for teams across multiple markets to celebrate the culture and values that connect the business globally.

“Joy Day is ultimately about recognising the people who bring Joy On Your Way to life every day,” said ARI CEO Ray Hernan. “Three years on from launching our brand expression, it continues to shape how we work together, how we support our partners and how we create memorable experiences for travellers. The relationships our teams build every day remain central to what makes ARI different.”

This year’s programme includes a series of global initiatives designed to connect colleagues across the ARI network while allowing each location to celebrate in its own way.

A central feature of the celebrations is a new hero film featuring ARI’s symbolic red balloon travelling across the company’s global estate. Passed between colleagues in different markets, the balloon represents the connections, shared purpose and sense of community that unite teams worldwide.

Image Credit: ARI
ARI celebrates third anniversary of Joy On Your Way

ARI created a Joy Week activation in Montreal.

ARI is also introducing a live Joy Wall, where colleagues can share images of the people, places and moments that bring them joy, alongside a Global Playlist curated by employees from across the business.

“As technology continues to transform the industry, ARI believes human connection remains one of the most powerful ways to create memorable experiences for travellers, build trusted partnerships and differentiate in an increasingly competitive marketplace,” said a company representative.

ARI Chief Joy Ambassador Paula Pryor added: “What makes Joy On Your Way special is that it belongs to everyone. Over the past three years, colleagues across our business have embraced it in their own unique ways while staying connected through a shared purpose. Joy Day is an opportunity to celebrate those people, those connections and the positive impact they have on each other, our partners and our customers every day.”

Image Credit: ARI
ARI celebrates third anniversary of Joy On Your Way

DJ booths took over the airport in Dublin.

Throughout the week, ARI will share content from across its global operations, highlighting how Joy On Your Way continues to be brought to life across the business and celebrating the people behind its success.

READ MORE: ARI delivers record-breaking profitability in 2025 amid continued global growth

READ MORE: VIDEO Interview: Ray Hernan, CEO, Aer Rianta International

READ MORE: Avolta secures retail and F&B contracts at MCO

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