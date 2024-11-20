ARI launches new podcast series ‘In Brief’ exploring the world of GTR

ARI has launched ARI In Brief, a new podcast offering insights into the world of travel retail, hosted by Deirdre Roache, Global Research & Insights Manager.

The five-part series will go behind the scenes with industry leaders and pioneers who share their experiences, challenges, insights, and hopes for the future of the sector.

In Brief is now live on all major podcast platforms, with a new episode released every Monday until December 16 2024.

Host Deirdre Roache shared: “Over the past few weeks, I’ve had the privilege of speaking with some extremely inspiring figures in the travel retail landscape – from brands and media to innovative thought leaders.

We’ve gone beyond the surface to uncover the personal stories that drive them, and they have so generously shared their expertise and insights for listeners. I believe these are conversations that will resonate with anyone passionate about travel, retail and the customer.”

The debut series of In Brief kicks off with a conversation with Jonathan Chippindale, CEO and founder of Holition, who brings his expertise in retail innovation and customer experience to the table.

Throughout the season, listeners will hear from a range of industry experts as the conversations explore the travel retail landscape from the angle of digital and innovation, from a brand perspective, from a media outlook and through an ARI lens.

The series will culminate with a wrap-up episode with ARI CEO Ray Hernan in December.

“Our aim at ARI is to always push boundaries, elevate experiences, and, most importantly, bring joy to travellers across the globe,” said Ray Hernan, ARI CEO and guest on the final episode.

Hernan added: “In Brief not only opens a window into the heart of our business but also gives a platform to diverse voices from the industry, highlighting how we can collectively redefine the travel retail experience.”

After a debut season featuring external voices, In Brief will return for a second series in early 2025, spotlighting the team at ARI.

