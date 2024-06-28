Arnaud Lagardère reinstated as Chairman and CEO of Lagardère

On the proposal of Jean-Christophe Thiery, who had been appointed to the position on a provisional basis as of 30 April, the Board of Directors of Lagardère SA unanimously reappointed Arnaud Lagardère as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

This follows the partial lifting of the management activities ban imposed on Arnaud Lagardère on 29 April 2024, against which he appealed.

Arnaud Lagardère was recently embroiled in a court indictment on facts relating to personal companies wholly owned by the now re-instated Chairman, comprising claims of vote buying, abuse of power and dissemination of false or misleading information.

The appointment of Arnaud Lagardère as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hachette Livre will also be submitted to the company’s Board of Directors in the near future.

The Board of Directors also acknowledged the resumption of Arnaud Lagardère’s duties as President of Lagardère Commandité SAS and Managing Partner of Lagardère Radio SCA, the holding company for the Group’s radio unit (Europe 1, Europe 2 and RFM), which had provisionally been entrusted to Constance Benqué.

Arnaud Lagardère commented: “I would like to extend warm thanks to Jean-Christophe Thiery, who has done a remarkable job as chief executive following my forced withdrawal from management duties. I am obviously delighted to be resuming my position as Chief Executive Officer of the Group that bears my name and to be reunited with the talented teams that I now have the honour of leading to future success.

Naturally, I would also like to thank the directors of Lagardère SA as well as our shareholders – especially our leading shareholder, the Bolloré family – for their confidence, support and abiding concern for the proper governance of the Group and smooth continuation of its activities in the interests of all stakeholders, in particular its employees.”

