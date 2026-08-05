Art on Scarves expands TR offer with new licensing partnerships

Image Credit: Art of Scarves Art on Scarves is strengthening its travel retail portfolio with three new licensing partnerships that will bring exclusive destination-inspired collections to airports and other travel retail locations.

The award-winning British accessories brand, which has already established a presence in UK airports, has partnered with Aardman, Royal Museums Greenwich and artist Henry Fraser to create premium collections designed specifically for travellers. The ranges will also incorporate the company’s recycled plastic bottle initiative and include travel retail-exclusive designs.

The collaboration with Aardman will see Art on Scarves develop a range of story-led accessories inspired by Wallace & Gromit and Shaun the Sheep, offering travel retailers giftable products that celebrate British creativity and storytelling.

A second collection, created with Royal Museums Greenwich, will draw on the museum’s maritime heritage, historic architecture and world-renowned collections. Designed with travellers in mind, the range aims to transform one of Britain’s most recognisable cultural destinations into wearable souvenirs.

Art on Scarves has also partnered with artist, author and motivational speaker Henry Fraser to launch a collection featuring his artwork. Fraser, who became an internationally recognised artist after teaching himself to paint using a brush held in his mouth following a spinal cord injury, brings a distinctive story to the travel retail market.

Lucy Talog Hay, founder of Art on Scarves, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be partnering with such iconic and inspiring organisations as Aardman, Royal Museums Greenwich and Henry Fraser Art. Each brings a unique story, an extraordinary creative legacy and a passionate audience, making them the perfect partners for Art on Scarves.