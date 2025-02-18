Asia Pacific international air traffic reaches parity with 2019 level in Q4

International departing passenger volumes reached 129 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 to match its pre-Covid (2019) equivalent, according to the latest Duty Free World Council (DFWC) quarterly KPI Monitor (October – December 2024).

Global air traffic departures rose to more than 100% (110%) of its pre-Covid equivalent in Q4 at 515 million international departures, shows the data produced by Swiss travel retail research firm m1nd-set.

European air traffic was on par with the global average (110%) compared with the same period in 2019, totalling 230 million passengers, while North and South America returned a larger share of their pre-Covid equivalents (both 119%) at 57m and 33m, respectively.

Leading the pack was the Middle East/Africa at 66m international passengers (121%).

Dubai International Airport emerged in pole position (12.3m) in the top 10 airports based on international departures, followed by London Heathrow (12.1m) and Singapore Changi Airport (10.4m).

Half of the top 10 airports were accounted by Europe, with Amsterdam Schiphol (9.4m), Paris Charles de Gaulle (9.3m), Frankfurt (8.1m) and Istanbul (7.4m) joining Heathrow in the list.

‘Higher prices’ a barrier to purchase

Among the leading purchase drivers, ‘good value for money’ (27%) displayed a two percentage point increase in importance to global shoppers while convenience dropped by one percentage point (18%).

However, m1nd-set notes a decline in the influence of price in recent years. Peter Mohn, Owner and CEO said: “We are witnessing a clear shift in shoppers’ perception of price in duty free. Price advantage is becoming less of a determining factor, while the in-store experience is becoming more important.

“Over the past few years, the percentage of global duty free shoppers who view price advantage as a key purchase driver has dropped sharply from 30% to just 13%. In terms of net drivers, promotions and value for money now rank second at 44%, while in-store experiences have overtaken price as a purchase driver, with 45% of shoppers citing the overall experience as a primary influence on their purchasing decisions.”

Despite the above, higher prices are cited as the main reason for non-purchases in duty free, with 17% linking elevated tickets found in duty free shops versus home markets as a deterrent to spending.

Reduced exposure to key touchpoints was behind a fall in the number of shoppers planning their purchases, from 29% to 27% between Q3 and Q4.

In Q4, 30% of shoppers reported noticing information about duty free offerings, down from 34% in Q3.

Online searches were the primary source of information, with shoppers turning to general internet searches, specific shopping sites, brand websites, social media, and retailers’ own websites.

DFWC President Sarah Branquinho noted: “To stay competitive retailers must prioritise enhancing the in-store experience, as it’s now the key driver of purchasing decisions. This means among other offering interactive displays, personalised services, and exclusive, premium products.

“Transparent pricing strategies and stronger online engagement are also essential,” she continued. “As many shoppers research the duty free offer before they arrive at the airport. In-store staff training should also focus on providing personalised service, as customer interaction remains a key factor in influencing purchases.

“Finally, a stronger emphasis on tailored, time-sensitive promotions and loyalty programmes will appeal to both value-driven and experience-focused shoppers, ensuring they feel rewarded for their purchases and encouraged to return.”

