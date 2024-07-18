Airports Council International (ACI) World has released its latest Airport Traffic Dataset, confirming the top 20 busiest airports in the world in 2023.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport holds onto the top spot, serving more than 104 million total passengers in 2023, up 11.7% versus 2022 and just -5.3% down on pre-pandemic times (2019).

Atlanta is followed by Dubai International Airport (with almost 87m million pax, up a significant 31.7% vs. 2022) and Dallas Forth Worth (with 81.7m, up 11.4% vs. 2022).

The biggest jump in the top 20 rankings was recorded by Incheon International Airport, which improved its ranking from 99th position in 2022 to take the 20th spot in 2023, with 56.2m pax, up 213.8% on 2022.

Another major shift of note is Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport which, after reaching the top of the rankings in 2020, slid to 58th position in 2022 but regained the 12th spot in 2023.

Eight airports in the top 20 rankings are in the US, and almost all have significant domestic passenger shares (between 70% and 95% domestic traffic).

Furthermore, seven of the airports on the list exceeded their pre-Covid (2019) passenger figures.

“The dataset findings indicate that the demand for air travel is as strong as ever. International passenger traffic has now almost fully recovered from the pandemic, and the regional disparities are gone,” said ACI World Director General and CEO Luis Felipe de Oliveira.

“China’s reopening fuelled much of 2023’s strong growth and has propelled Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport back into the top 20.

“Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport continues to lead the way, but the revival of Middle East and Asia Pacific hubs is the standout takeaway from 2023 figures.

The dataset’s key findings confirm 2023 global total passengers are close to 8.7 billion, representing an increase of 30.5% from 2022 or a recovery of 94.2% from 2019.

Felipe de Oliveira added: “Whatever position in the rankings an airport occupies, each is integral to the communities it serves.

“Airports are resilient, adaptable and support social and economic development. ACI World continues to advocate for airports worldwide to ensure their societal benefits are enjoyed by as many people as possible.”

In addition to the passenger rankings, the dataset also reveals airport cargo and aircraft movement rankings for over 2,700 airports across more than 185 countries and territories.

ACI World collects airport traffic every year through its global network of airport operator members, investors and aviation stakeholders.

