Aviator Fragrances to debut in Cannes with Hanse Distribution

Building on the success of the Aviator watch collection, Aviator is launching an exclusive fragrance collection at the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference in Cannes this year with Hanse Distribution.

The trio of fragrances – Aviator Energy, Aviator Elixir and Aviator Wingspeed – are crafted with the same meticulous detail that defines the Aviator timepieces, with each fragrance paying homage to the spirit of travel, exploration and aviation.

The bottles are designed with clean lines and packaging mirroring the sleek lines of vintage aviation, with each colour representing a different story of ‘the excitement of travel’.

The fragrances are developed and made in the UK, featuring 12% perfume concentration and priced at an accessible RRP EUR35 (for the 100ml EDPs).

The travel retail market for the fragrances is being managed exclusively by Hanse Distribution Ltd – they will be launched and showcased at its stand (Red Village J24).

A signature gift set of the 100ml Aviator Elixir and Aviator F Series Retro Classic leather watch will be offered exclusively to travel retail markets at EUR99.

“I am delighted to have brought together these professional fragrance design, manufacturing and distribution experts to develop and launch these three exciting fragrances,” said Stuart McGuire from JNS Brand Management Ltd.

“There is already strong interest through CRM Trading from several domestic markets including USA, DACH, UAE and UK, and the likely launch partner is being finalised now.

“Hanse have also had exciting interest from several TR operators where the brand is already performing so well, and we are very excited to finalise these in Cannes.”

The Aviator Energy fragrance is fresh at first scent, with top notes of lemon, with tropical coconut and cashmere and relaxing sandalwood base notes.

Aviator Wingspeed is a tribute to the Aviator legacy, with zesty and spicy top notes, softened by florentine and sandalwood.

Aviator Elixir captures the ‘thrill of aviation’, with fresh lemon top notes underpinned by woody notes including cashmere wood.

Hanse will also be launching the new Professional, Classic and Smart Technique Aviator F-Series watches at the stand.

Re-launched in Cannes in 2023, the products are now sold on over 30 airlines including Emirates, EasyJet, Lufthansa, Swiss, Condor and TUI, with with the Smart Technique collection achieving ‘especially strong sales’ according to the brand.

