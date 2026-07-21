Avolta expands Italian airport footprint with Venice Marco Polo debut

Image Credit: Avolta

Avolta has expanded its presence in Italy’s airport channel with the opening of a Costa Coffee outlet and a Hudson convenience store at Venice Marco Polo Airport.

The openings mark Avolta’s first operations at Venice Airport and follow the company’s recent expansion at Verona Valerio Catullo Airport. Both airports are managed by SAVE Group.

The dual-format offer combines Costa Coffee’s premium coffee proposition with Hudson’s travel convenience concept, providing passengers with beverages, snacks and grab-and-go food alongside books, newspapers and travel essentials.

The Venice opening builds on Avolta’s partnership with Costa Coffee following the launch of the brand’s first Italian travel retail location at Rome Fiumicino Airport in 2024.

“Our first entry into Venice Marco Polo Airport is a clear example of how we are strengthening Avolta’s airport platform in Italy,” said Massimiliano Santoro, CEO Italy at Avolta.

“This further bolsters our growth strategy in the country and our presence in the airport sector, where we have already opened nine outlets across various airports since the start of 2026.”

Ilaria Grandin, Marketing and Commercial Non-Aviation Director at SAVE Group, added: “We are pleased to welcome Avolta to Venice Marco Polo Airport. These new openings enhance the services available to our passengers, making the travel experience even more complete, international and attuned to travellers’ different needs, as part of our ongoing projects to develop and increase the airport’s commercial ecosystem in partnership with global operators.”

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