Avolta nine month results show strong organic and like-for-like growth in 2024

Avolta said it has seen seven consecutive quarters of strong growth up to Q324, confirming its medium-term targets, and will cancel approximately 6.1 million treasury shares (4% of issued share capital) in 2024 in line with its reinforced shareholder focused capital allocation policy.

2024 reported turnover through nine months came to CHF10.3bn ($11.89bn) with a core turnover of CHF10,172m ($11.74bn). Organic growth reached 6.6%, while like-for-like growth was slightly higher at 6.8%.

Q3 reported turnover reached CHF3.9bn ($4.5bn) while Q3 core turnover hit CHF3.8bn ($4.39bn) with organic growth at 5.7% and like-for-like growth at 5.9%.

Avolta said it remains confident in delivering its outlook and confirms its Destination 2027 targets: growing the business organically and through bolt-on acquisitions, expanding profitability and cash generation with a target leverage of 1.5x to 2.0x.

Xavier Rossinyol, CEO of Avolta, stated: “We are very pleased with our strong trading performance over the peak summer months which underscores our confidence in Avolta’s outlook for 2024 and the years beyond in line with our Destination 2027 strategy. Consistent with our strategy of traveler centricity, we have recently announced Club Avolta, a unique loyalty program available in all our locations worldwide.

Capitalizing on our global platform, we have a clear focus to grow the business organically expanding our profitability and cash generation, while targeting leverage of 1.5x to 2.0x. This focus on shareholder value is reflected in our reinforced capital allocation policy, according to which we will return excess cash to shareholders via dividends and potential share buybacks over the coming years. This starts with the cancellation of 4% of outstanding shares in 2024.”

Key operational highlights

Strengthening its local partnership with Mass Transit Railway (MTR) in Hong Kong, the company has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of Free Duty at an accretive multiple, extending its presence to six locations, reaching an additional 150 million travelers, and significantly expanding its footprint in Hong Kong.

This regional acquisition, which is subject to customary conditions precedent to closing, accelerates the execution of Avolta’s Destination 2027 strategy in the APAC region, driving continuous revenue growth with attractive margins.

Avolta launched Club Avolta in October, a loyalty program that brings together duty-free, duty-paid, convenience, F&B, brands, airports, airlines, hotels, and more across Avolta’s 5,100 outlets worldwide.

Avolta confirmed its core turnover growth target of 5%-7% per annum on average at constant exchange rates in line with its Destination 2027 strategy.

Avolta noted it has a clear focus to: deliver organic growth; EBITDA margin expansion and higher EFCF conversion; and a clear commitment to drive shareholder value, as it continues to prioritise organic investment to drive growth.

The company said it will continue to selectively consider value-accretive cash funded M&A opportunities, maintaining a high threshold for strategic and financial returns.

